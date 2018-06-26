Mario Kart 8 is now Labo compatible

Nintendo’s crazy cardboard controller accessory line, Nintendo Labo, now has support for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch. This places your controllers inside Motorbike handlebars and allow you to control your favourite Mario Kart characters by steering with your hands, as if you’re riding a motorbike. This is particularly awesome given the motorbikes within the game, for the karts, it’s going to be a smash hit with kits.

To get up and running, you need the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit. You also need to install a free software update to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is available today. You’ll be able to select the Motorbike as a compatible controller from the main menu.

Using Toy-Con Motorbike or any of the other supported controllers, additional driving options such as Smart Steering and auto-accelerate are available to help newcomers get back on track. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the first game outside of Nintendo Labo software to receive Toy-Con support, and more titles will be compatible with Nintendo Labo in the future.

For more information, head to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe website and check out the trailer below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The greatest Nintendo Labo creations and customisations have found their very own competition in the form of the Nintendo Labo Creators Contest for Australia and New Zealand. Whether you’re a master inventor or a creative spirit, anyone can take part and have a chance to win some amazing prizes, including a special Nintendo Switch system. For this contest, entrants can submit their creations in two different age categories:

Kids : In this category, children aged 11 and under can submit an original Toy-Con creation or customisation. You can even get some help from a parent or guardian.

Teens / Adults : For kids at heart, aspiring Toy-Con creators and decorators aged 12 and above can submit their creations in this category.

Creators in either category are tasked with either submitting a new, original Toy-Con project using Toy-Con Garage, a mod of an existing Toy-Con, or your own uniquely decorated Toy-Con. All submissions will be reviewed based on spirit, creativity and construction quality. Got an idea for your own original Toy-Con creation? Grab some cardboard sheets, dive into Toy-Con Garage and see where your creativity takes you. Or break out the pens, paints, stickers, stencils and anything you can find, and show us your one-of-a-kind customised Toy-Con designs.

Submissions will start on the Nintendo Labo website on 19th July and close on 7th September, but entrants can start preparing right now. The overall winner in each category will receive a very special prize: a special Nintendo Switch system designed to look like cardboard. Finalists will receive a Joy-Con Pair customised with the same design. More details can be found on the Nintendo Labo website.