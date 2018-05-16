Mario Tennis ACES launches on Switch June 22nd

Your favourite plumber, Mario and friends are jumping off their go-karts and on to the tennis court with a new title for the Nintendo Switch when it’s released on 22nd June can get an early taste of the tennis action with a free pre-launch online tournament, starting on 2nd June, as detailed in a new Mario Tennis Aces – pre-launch online tournament demo trailer on YouTube.

Tennis hopefuls will be able to pick from four playable characters – Mario, Peach, Yoshi, and Bowser – and take part in online multiplayer matches in a tournament format. As they advance through the tournament stages, they’ll earn points based on their performance, with five additional characters available to unlock in the demo by gaining enough points.

On top of the online tournaments, players can also get in some practice by playing one-off single-player tennis battles against a computer-controlled opponent*. Whether battling it out online against other players or polishing their skills against the CPU, all participants will be able to unlock a free additional costume of Mario in his traditional dungarees for use in the full game.

By downloading the free software from Nintendo eShop before the tournament starts, players can look forward to a weekend of fast and fun tennis action, as the tournament is open from 12:00am AEST on Saturday 2nd June until 9:00am AEST on Monday 4th June.

