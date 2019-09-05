Massive! Supercars partners with iRacing, new cars will debut in 2020

If you’re into sim racing, then you’ll know iRacing is one of the leading racing simulators available. Their subscription model continues to fund the development of new tracks, racing types and of importantly different cars.

Thanks to a new announcement from Australia’s top motorsport category, the latest Supercars are set to be joining the game in 2020.

Virtual versions of the Ford Mustang and Holden Commodore ZB Supercars are under development for future use in the Gfinity Supercars Eseries.

iRacing is a US-build game with a dedicated 90,000-strong global subscriber base. iRacing is working with Supercars homologation teams DJR Team Penske and Triple Eight on introducing the new-generation Supercars to its platform.

If you’ve played iRacing before, you’ll know the game already features Australian race circuits Bathurst, Phillip Island and Oran Park and now aging models of the VF Commodore and FG Falcon.

Work is already underway on accurately modelling the unique characteristics of Supercars and it is expected we’ll first jump behind the wheel sometime in 2020. It’s important to remember that iRacing offers VR support, so driving your favourite Ford or Holden Supercar will feel more real than ever.

If you’re in any doubt about the effort iRacing go to, to reproduce the real feeling of driving a car, then check out this explainer video about the implementation of the BMW Z4 GT3.

“We’re very excited to be a part of Supercars’ official Esports series and build these new cars. “When we decide to build content in iRacing, it’s all done in partnership, and right now we’re working through that process with Supercars and the race teams. “Once we have all that data, our engineers will start to piece it together to create an all-encompassing vehicle model.” iRacing sales and Marketing Director, Otto Szebeni

The VF Commodores and FG Falcons are both eligible for the 2019 Gfinity Supercars Eseries. If Supercars are serious about eRacing, we seriously need to get all Australian tracks digitally scanned and included in iRacing and other sim racing titles.

Real-life Supercars squads the Red Bull Holden Racing Team, Boost Mobile Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Brad Jones Racing are among those fielding entries in the series.

The 2019 season will kick-off on September 24, with all six rounds to be broadcast live on Fox Sports, Kayo, Supercars.com, and Supercars and Gfinity AU social media channels.