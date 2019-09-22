McDonalds multi-million dollar Monopoly promotion suffers multi-hour mobile outage

If you’ve been to McDonalds lately, you’ll know they’re running their Monopoly promotion again. For every burger, drink, happy meal and menu item, you’ll earn properties from the Monopoly board.

The problem is, if you fired up the mobile app to this competition this afternoon (anytime in the last 6+ hours), the app doesn’t work, displaying a 502 error message under ‘Your Stash’. Some other users have posted that they simply can’t log in, basically the whole thing is a mess right now.

For a company the size of McDonalds, they have considerable IT resources, certainly enough that could be working on this on a Sunday. The competition itself offers a massive $69 Million in prizes.

If you’re lucky enough to collect a rare property complete the a full colour set, then you get the prize. There’s cars, jet skis, discounts at retail stores and a bunch of Instant Wins at McDonalds.

These Instant Win prizes are likely the most impacted by the mobile outage, as there’s no way to fire up the app and claim the prize. It also hurts one of McDonalds other big business strategies, which is to convert more of their customer base over to mobile ordering, saving time in-store.

Currently there’s no mention of it on the official McDonalds Australia Twitter account, with their last reply some 8 hours ago about an unrelated issue. The company’s Facebook Page is equally as void of information about the outage. It looks like we’ll have to wait till the traditional working week rolls around before the PR division and mobile app developers are back at their desk.