McLaren 570S is coming to Rocket League

Rocket League is a game that was first released back in 2015, but has since got enhancements for this generation of consoles. While the game is a really great title to pickup when you have 15 minutes spare, and kicking a soccer ball around with cars, is just plain fun.

While cars in Rocket League are typically just random creations from developers at Psyonix, there’s a new DLC pack that’s about to put a real car in the game.

The McLaren 570S supercar is a gorgeous car and after watching the new launch trailer, seeing it in stunning silver, makes you excited to get racing. You’ll be able to get the McLaren 570S Pack for a limited time starting May 27, for the cost of for 2,000 in-game credits.

The pack includes.

McLaren 570S Pack — 2000 Credits McLaren 570S (Dominus Hitbox)

Unique Engine Audio

McLaren 570S Decal (Silver Painted)

McLaren 570S Wheel

McLaren 570S Wheel (Silver Painted)

McLaren I Player Banner

McLaren II Player Banner McLaren III Player Banner

Plus, players who already have the McLaren 570S in their garage can get the Upgrade Pack, which includes the new Decal, Wheels, and Player Banner for 900 Credits.