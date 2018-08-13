Meet the Model 3, Aug 21st in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane

It seems Tesla’s keen to give those who pre-ordered a teasing look at their upcoming vehicle. Reservation holders for the Model 3, due out mid-2019 in Australia are receiving email invites to an event on August 21st, 2018 between 9AM and 5PM to check out the Model 3 in person.

The invite reads:

Join us at Tesla (insert location) for the first look at Model 3 – our newest, most affordable car. During the event, you and one guest will have the exclusive opportunity to view the Model 3 on display, explore Model S and Model X, and learn about our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Product specialists will be available to answer any questions and share the latest Tesla products and updates.

While we don’t know exactly which variant of the Model 3 will be coming to Australia for the demos, it’s a safe bet it’ll be their fully loaded Performance model.

We do know the cars will be the left-hand-drive versions, as the production of right-hand-drive only begins mid-next year.

It seems those in New Zealand are also part of the Tesla tour.