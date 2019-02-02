Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ monster premiers at Bathurst 12hr

This weekend is the Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race. When it comes to events, this is a perfect one to launch a GT car. Introducing the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupé.
This monster looks amazing with its aggressive stance, slick aerodynamic lines and front bar that is ready to eat the tarmac off conrod. Each year the records at the mountain continue to tumble, largely thanks to new technology.
Speaking of technology, the GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupe is a hybrid drive train, using the assistance of a 16kW electric motor, powered by lithium-ion battery, to inject torque where the car lacks it. This extra boost from the future, results in the V8 twin-turbo producing 470kw and 900Nm of torque, enabling the car to climb to a top speed of 270km/hr, but importantly, drop the 0-100km/hr time to 3.2 seconds.
If you want a seat behind the wheel of this beast, get ready to drop around A$350,000 +on road costs. For that you are getting a car that’s packed with technology, safety and all the good performance bits and even a FocusRS-style drift mode.
If you’re lucky enough to be at the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12-Hour Race, enjoy racing at the Mountain, but make sure you take some time to drop by AMG at Harris Park and see it for yourself.