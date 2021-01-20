Mercedes-Benz announces the EQA SUV, 66.5kWh battery, good for 486km of range

Mercedes, like most automakers are migrating their company to one that makes electric vehicles. After releasing concept renderings of a entry-level SUV, the EQA got many excited with its futuristic looks.

Tonight, we seen Mercedes reveal in a world premiere, how the production vehicle will look. Let’s just say it’s substantially different.

In terms of design, the car now looks much more like a conventional Mercedes-Benz, however as is the need to revamp the front end, it’s clear this is an EV (and in this instance, a FWD).

The other big giveaway is some rims which need to be aerodynamic to increase range, but the design Mercedes has chosen is certainly not going to appeal to all buyers. The rims are a gold, silver combo in an incredibly spokey design.

During the fairly quick presentation, we also heard the car leverages a heat pump. This is not only a really efficient way to heat and cool the battery, but its also possible to redirect excess heat into the cabin, warming the interior.

When it comes to EVs, one of the biggest questions potential owners have is the range you can get on single charge.

Efficiency and Range

The EQA is being launched as the EQA 250, which is capable of a healthy range 486 kilometres (NEDC), with combined city and highway consumption of 15.7 kWh/100 km.

The car will feature a fairly modest performance figure of 140 kW and 375 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100km/hr time of 8.9 seconds and goes on to a top speed of 160km/hr. Mercedes says future variants will follow including an all-wheel-drive model with around 200 kW or more.

When those additional models arrive, we can expect to see ranges of more than 500 kilometres (WLTP). Mercedes-EQ sees the key to a bigger range not in ever-larger batteries, but in systematic improvement in the efficiency of all vehicle components.

Charging the EQA

The Mercedes EQA can access to more than 450,000 AC and DC charging points across 31 countries. Mercedes me Charge allows customers convenient use of the charging stations of various providers, even when travelling abroad.

By registering just once, they can benefit from an integrated payment function with a simple billing process.

The car features a CCS2 charging port, so given Australia’s widespread support for that charger type, the car would fit in quite comfortable here.

To charge from 10-80% a DC rapid charging station, it’ll take 30 minutes. Charging from 10-100% at an 11kW wallbox or public charging station would take you 5hrs and 45minutes.

Intelligent Driving Assist

Don’t expect autonomous driving from the EQA, but it does feature some driver assist technology to make driving easier and safer.

Included as standard on board are Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Brake Assist. In critical situations, the purpose of the latter is to prevent a collision by means of autonomous braking, or to mitigate its severity.

The system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds.

The enhanced functions of the Driving Assistance Package include, for example, the turning manoeuvre function, the emergency corridor function, the exit warning function alerting the driver to approaching cyclists or vehicles, and a warning when pedestrians are detected near zebra crossings.

“Progressive Luxury in its sportiest form. An all-electric SUV designed for the sustainable mobility of the future has been born, in the shape of the compact, modern EQA. The perfect proportions of the exterior and a spectacular interior set new standards.” Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Daimler AG.

Price and Availability

Now for the other big question.. price. Naturally the German-based automaker lists prices in their currency and we’ll have to wait for confirmation that the EQA is coming to Australia, but Germans can expect the price to start at 47,540.50 euros.

This correlates to a price of A$74,541.36, then adding 10% GST, we arrive at a A$81,995.496 before stamp duty, delivery fees and charges. At that price, this EV would be in the budget of a lot of Mercedes-Benz buyers, although they’re likely used to getting a mid-to-large sized SUV for those dollars.