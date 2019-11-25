Mercedes EV owners get 5 years free ultra-fast charging on Chargefox network

If you buy the new Mercedes-Benz EQC, you’ll get 5 years free charging in Australia, on the Chargefox network. The Merc EQC comes with a range of around 430kms,...
If you buy the new Mercedes-Benz EQC, you’ll get 5 years free charging in Australia, on the Chargefox network.

The Merc EQC comes with a range of around 430kms, but when its time to charge, you’ll have access to ultra-rapid charging at any of the growing list of Chargefox locations.

Australia’s biggest public EV charging network has partnered with Mercedes-Benz (read: shared costs) to offer EQC owners five years of free charging across the network. These charging locations offer as much as 350kW charging.

The Chargefox public network includes standard DC (22kW), fast (50kW) and ultra-rapid chargers (350kW).

The high charging rates enable the EQC to add 220km of range in just 30 minutes, keeping in mind the EQC’s features a maximum DC charging rate of 110kW. 

You can find out more information at Mercedes-Benz and Chargefox.

