Microsoft and Unity announce HoloLens 2 Development Edition, free Azure credits

The leading Augmented Reality headset and the leading game development environment are getting together. Later this year, developers will be use Unity to develop HoloLens 2 applicaitons.

The all-new HoloLens 2 Development Edition offers more value to jump-start mixed reality development plans by combining the HoloLens 2 mixed reality device with $500 in free Azure credits, and 3-month free trials of both Unity Pro and the PiXYZ Plugin.

HoloLens arrived back in 2016, developers have been experimenting with a variety of mixed reality use cases, but it’s the solution-focused apps for industries like architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), automotive and transportation that have resonated.

Examples of mixed reality solutions include those from companies like Bentley Systems and Trimble, even Microsoft’s own Dynamics 365 apps. All are all made with Unity and brought to life with HoloLens 2.

With Microsoft partnering with Unity, they will now offer a 3-month trial of Unity Pro and PiXYZ Plugin as part of the HoloLens 2 Development Edition. Unity Pro’s enhanced benefits, paired with PiXYZ Plugin, enables the use of Computer Aided Drawing (CAD) and Building Information Management (BIM) design data to create mixed-reality applications for businesses that accelerate workflows and reduce costs.

“Pairing HoloLens 2 with Unity’s real-time 3D platform enables industrial businesses to create immersive, interactive experiences that accelerate business and reduce costs. The addition of Unity Pro and the PiXYZ Plugin makes it easy to import 3D design data in minutes rather than hours.” – Tim McDonough, GM of Industrial, Unity

The HoloLens 2 Development Edition will release later this year starting as low as $99 per month (or $3500 outright) to registered members of Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Developer Program.