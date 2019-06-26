Microsoft OneDrive is finally adding storage options above 1TB

For those contemplating a move to the cloud, 1TB of storage seems enormous, but as someone who’s been doing it for more than a decade, I can tell you, it’s not.

If you have a large photo collection, backup phones, documents and create plenty of media, then you’ll head towards the 1TB user limit of Microsoft’s Office 365.

Thankfully after many users have requested it, OneDrive are going to offer additional storage about 1TB. Naturally it’s pay to play, but the pricing doesn’t look too bad. It’s certainly not the cheapest storage available online, but the simplicity of having the files you create in Windows 10, be automatically backed up, means a simplicity that could help you justify the cost.

Today, we’re also excited to share two storage plan updates. Store more with OneDrive 100 GB plan—We’re increasing the amount of storage in the OneDrive standalone plan from 50 GB to 100 GB for the same $1.99 per month. That’s enough space to store over 50,000 pictures (at 2 MB per photo). This new plan is perfect for automatically backing up your phone’s camera roll and scanning and saving documents, receipts, and more right from your phone. You can also use it to back up your files and share and collaborate on documents. This new plan will roll out soon. If you’re currently using our 50 GB plan, you’ll automatically get 50 GB more storage added to your account at no additional cost. For more information, see OneDrive plans. Get additional OneDrive storage as you need it—Your Office 365 subscription starts with 1 TB of OneDrive storage, and many people have asked for even more storage. Today, we’re announcing OneDrive additional storage, which lets you add more storage—as you need it—to your existing Office 365 subscription. You can add storage in 200 GB increments starting at $1.99 per month, going up to 1 TB of additional storage for $9.99 per month. Seth Patton, General Manager, Microsoft 365

If you need 2 TB of storage, we now have an option for you. Pay only for what you need and increase, decrease, or cancel your additional storage plan anytime. OneDrive additional storage will be available in the coming months wherever Office 365 is available.

To add an additional 200GB (total 1.2GB) you would pay just US$1.99pm, while a full second Terabyte would cost you US$9.99pm. There’s plenty of tiers in between, so as your storage grows over the months and years, you can step up incrementally.

The info comes from a Tweet by Microsoft’s SharePoint team. Personally I think Microsoft buried the lead, but they promoted an upcoming feature for OneDrive Consumer – a ‘Personal vault’ that would add extra security.. naturally the first question is.. if all our files are secure, why is this needed ?

New OneDrive consumer security feature launch



Introducing Microsoft OneDrive "Personal Vault" – added security to your most important files + additional storage options.



📄https://t.co/G56m6T7zLd



Your life, backed up, protected and ready when you need it. — Microsoft SharePoint (@SharePoint) June 25, 2019

While the post from SharePoint has been up for several hours, the page linked to, now takes you to a page not found. For more information, go read the OneDrive blog that explains the changes in detail.

By comparison, Google Drive has had storage options above 1TB for some time now.