Microsoft release Windows 10 October 2018 Update

The second of two annual updates to Windows 10 has now been released by Microsoft. It’s currently rolling out to compatible machines across the world.
The new update includes some refinements to Windows 10, rather than a complete overhaul, but as a mature OS, that’s a nice direction for Microsoft to take.
Windows Insiders have been testing preview releases of the build for months now, but it’s time the October 2018 update is set free to the world.
The last Windows 10 feature update rollout, the April 2018 Update, utilized machine learning (ML) to identify devices that were ready to update, incorporating key attributes like compatibility data. By leveraging machine learning we were able to safely rollout quickly, and as a result the April 2018 Update is now the most widely used version of Windows 10. Further, our artificial intelligence/ML targeted rollout approach led to the lowest call and online support requests for any release of Windows 10.
With the October 2018 Update, we are expanding our use of machine learning and intelligently selecting devices that our data and feedback predict will have a smooth update experience. We will be further enhancing the performance of our machine learning model by incorporating more device signals such as improved driver telemetry and weighting of key features such as anti-malware software as we broaden the phased rollout. As we did with the April 2018 Update, we will be proactively monitoring all available feedback and update experience data, making the appropriate product updates when we detect issues, and adjusting the rate of rollout as needed to assure all devices have the best possible update experience.By John Cable / Director of Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery
To see what’s new in the update, head to the Windows blog and to see how to get the update, check this dedicated post.