Microsoft took a McLaren Senna to Pax Aus 2018

If you’re anywhere close to Melbourne this weekend, get yourself down to PAX Australia 2018. Not only will it be a gaming paradise, with access to the latest titles, but there’s a very special car for those who love vehicles as well.

As part of Microsoft’s promotion for Forza Horizon 4, they brought one of the most exclusive, limited edition, amazing cars ever built to the show.

That’s right, the McLaren Senna.

Of course you may never get to drive the Senna, which is why having in the game is an awesome opportunity for regular people to get behind the wheel.

Here’s some of the specs for the Senna.

0–100 km/h (0–62 mph): 2.7 seconds.

0–200 km/h (0–124 mph): 6.8 seconds.

0–300 km/h (0–186 mph): 17.5 seconds.

Standing 1 ⁄ 4 mile (402 m): 9.9 seconds

⁄ mile (402 m): 9.9 seconds Top speed: 211 mph (340 km/h) (redline limited).

For all the latest news from #PaxAus2018, make sure you follow the hashtag on your favourite social.