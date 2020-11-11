Microsoft’s Project xCloud game streaming service is coming to Australia next Wednesday

Microsoft and Google are both working on game streaming services that would enable you to play the latest games on virtually any screen.

Project xCloud is currently being tested in the US, but it seems Microsoft is now ready to expand that to more countries. From November 18th (next Wednesday), Australians will now be able to try out the service.

To register for Project xCloud (Preview), head to xbox.com. Initially the beta will be limited to those with Android devices, so keep that in mind.

Assuming you have an adequate connection, you’ll be able to stream games from Microsoft servers to your device and have your controller inputs be sent back in almost instantly.

The launch lineup includes 25 titles including:

ARK: Survival Evolved

Batman: Arkham Knight

Black Desert

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

CODE VEIN

Cricket 19

DayZ

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5

eFootball PES 2020

F1 2019

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

HITMAN

Just Cause 4

Minecraft Dungeons – Windows 10

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard

Sea of Thieves

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Skyforge

Smite

Stellaris: Console Edition

Tekken 7

WWE 2K20

Yakuza 0

When the service launches for real, it’ll be at a subscription cost per month. This is a very interesting change in business model from what we have today, where Microsoft are very keen to sell you gaming hardware in the form of a A$750 Xbox Series X.

Could it be that this is the last generation of console hardware?