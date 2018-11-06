Mitsubishi Motors Australia have announced they’re building a new national HQ for the company in Adelaide. Located near the Airport, the company has also released a design for the new building which is scheduled to be complete by late 2020.

The announcement comes following an extensive national search to find a suitable head office location which would support the brand’s future business requirements.

At the announcement, Mr Mann told the workforce that while a relocation of its headquarters interstate was considered, Adelaide Airport was the smart choice for the future of the business.

“MMAL is successful in Australia and we know that the workforce are a key factor in that success, which is why we are keeping the national headquarters in South Australia, and creating a new facility located within the Adelaide Airport precinct to ensure MMAL can more efficiently support its dealers and staff interstate, “ said Mr Mann. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation COO, Trevor Mann



Mitsubishi Motors Corporate COO, Trevor Mann, South Australian Premier, Steven Marshall MP, Mitsubishi Motors Australia Limited CEO, John Signoriello

CEO of Mitsubishi Australia said the new head office will provide state-of-the-art facilities and easier access for collaboration with our teams across Australia.

“MMAL is a national team that relies on collaboration with our regional staff and dealers to get our job done, therefore Adelaide Airport proved to be the logical place for our new headquarters,” said Mr Signoriello. MMAL CEO, John Signoriello

Mr Mann and Mr Signoriello met with the South Australian Premier, Steven Marshall MP, to advise him of the decision to keep the Mitsubishi Motors Australia head office in South Australia and to thank the State Government for their support.

As part of its investment in South Australia, the State Government offered a grant of $2 million to assist MMAL in the construction and fit out of the new facility.

Premier of South Australia, Steven Marshall MP, is delighted that Mitsubishi Motors Australia has shown confidence in the future economic prosperity of South Australia by deciding to keep its headquarters in Adelaide.

“South Australia has been home to Mitsubishi for over 38 years and in that time has contributed significantly to our state and likewise, South Australia has been a major supporter of Mitsubishi. This decision is a significant vote of confidence in South Australians and the State Government looks forward to continuing a productive and positive partnership with Mitsubishi.”

Steven Marshall MP

The new Mitsubishi Motors Australia headquarters will be located at the entrance to Adelaide Airport allowing efficient access for interstate dealers and staff to attend conferences and utilise state-of-the-art sales and aftersales training facilities.