Supercars is about to go through one of its biggest transformations in decades, with the end racing Falcons, to now having the Ford Mustang Supercar officially approved by Supercars for entry into the 2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

After months of development and testing, successful homologation tests have been completed, meaning the new body and aero package meets the category’s strict regulations.

We’ll get our first real look at the race-going Mustang in its inaugural race during the Superloop Adelaide 500, which runs from February 28th to March 3th, 2019.

To date, the only shots we’ve seen of the Mustang Supercar in the blue and white camouflage livery, so expect team livery reveals early 2019.

The validation of Mustang’s racing specification for 2019 was a collaborative effort for Ford, including its Ford Performance arm, as well as DJR Team Penske and Tickford Racing Australia.

Today, Mustang passed a significant milestone in its return to the track. We’re proud of the partnership we share with Ford Performance, DJR Team Penske and Tickford Racing, in achieving the goal of a competition-ready Mustang for the 2019 season, and beyond. Kay Hart, Ford Australia and New Zealand President and CEO.

The Mustang testing included private shakedown tests, with expertise on hand from Ford Performance, DJR Team Penske and Tickford Racing. The driving was conducted by Supercars team drivers, including newly crowned champion, Scott McLaughlin, from DJR Team Penske.

We’ve worked hard to deliver a Mustang that is capable of winning races and claiming championships, which is Ford Performance’s reason for being, and the Mustang Supercar has also benefited greatly from the talent of the teams – DJR Team Penske and Tickford Racing – to culminate in what should be a formidable package. Brian Novak, Ford Performance Motorsports Supervisor

The work completed so far is the beginning of a campaign to see Mustang drivers stand on the top-step of the Supercars podium, Novak added.

“We’ve all worked tirelessly to reach this milestone, because as we saw with the climax of the 2018 season, Supercars is an extremely fierce category with an extremely high level of competition,” “It takes serious talent and skill to be a success in this sport, and now we’re looking forward to seeing the race car revealed, and then heading to the track for Adelaide next year.”

Ryan Story, Managing Director of DJR Team Penske, is also looking ahead, with an eye on the future development process that can begin following the successful homologation of Mustang.

“The Mustang project has now been ongoing for over 18 months, so getting the tick of approval through the VCAT [V8 Supercars Aerodynamic Testing] process is a great milestone. That is only step one for us, however, as we must now get the race cars built and ready to perform for the 2019 season. We’re very proud of Mustang in our first effort as Ford’s Supercars homologation team, and are very much looking forward to doing the ‘Blue Oval’ proud in coming years.” Ryan Story, Managing Director of DJR Team Penske

The 2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will include at least six Ford Mustangs, with 2018 Champion Scott McLaughlin and DJR Team Penske teammate Fabian Coulthard joined by four Tickford Australia Mustangs including 2014 Bathurst winner Chaz Mostert’s #55.