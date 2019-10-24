Mustang-inspired all-electric SUV will be revealed 17th November

Ford have announced an official reveal date for their ‘Mustang-inspired’ electric SUV. The date for reveal is the 17th of November 2019 and given that’s US-time, set your reminders for the 18th in Aussie calendars.

It’ll be interesting to see exactly what Ford mean by ‘Mustang-inspired’. The Ford Mustang is a car that comes from the Ford Performance team who we also responsible for sharing the news via their Instagram account.

The Performance team only deal with high performance models and as we know the best performance is now coming from all-electric drivetrains, replacing the conventional combustion power.

Ford Motor Company have actually had a long history with EVs, with the Ford Focus Electric concept first revealed way back in 2009 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The car then went on to be produced in 2012, but has unfortunately never made its way to Australia.

Now in 2019, the EV space has changed considerably with battery, electric motor and charging technology all evolving dramatically. We’re now going further and faster than ever before in electric vehicles and it’s great to see Ford now getting on board with what should be their first high-volume, global EV.

The SUV market is often at the top of the leaderboard, which means there’s an awful lot of potential for high sales here. It does mean automakers with long histories like Ford, have to re-invent themselves and build new production lines, with new modern manufacturing techniques to compete effectively in the new era.

That new era will be super competitive with the Tesla Model Y ramping up production next year who are really the leaders in the EV space right now. Yesterday we had Mazda, one of the highest volume SUV sellers, reveal their new all-electric SUV offering.

It feels like momentum is really building when you have the biggest motoring brands finally getting on board. If Ford can have success with this first SUV EV, it’ll certainly open the door to accelerate their development of other nameplates to EV. Given their Mustang inspiration on this one, it seems likely we’ll one day see an all-electric Mustang rolling down the streets.

Once companies like Ford, GM, Mazda are all electric, have the charging infrastructure sorted, the race will quickly change to autonomy and in that space they all seem well being the leader.