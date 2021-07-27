Nanoleaf and Razer team up to bring your dream battlestation to reality

Nanoleaf is a smart lighting company that I’ve reviewed many time on techAU and their latest partnership is one to get excited about. Partnering with gaming brand Razer, the pair are launching Nanoleaf x Razer Chroma Connect, helping you create amazing game-activated lighting in your home.

The new integration allows the entire suite of Nanoleaf’s RGB lighting products (including the Shapes Line and Essentials*) to sync up with Razer’s full lineup of Chroma-enabled devices for a new gaming experience that takes you beyond the screen.

The new Nanoleaf x Razer Chroma Connect integration creates the ultimate immersion for your gaming and entertainment, merging the senses for a journey of sight and sound. Working with Nanoleaf’s full line of RGB lighting products and the entire Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem, the new integration syncs your gameplay with your light panels and Razer gear for real-time reactions and dynamic effects.

Battles and epic wins will feel 4D as your lights, keyboard and mouse respond with an RGB rainbow running across your entire setup. Watch as your setup flashes red to indicate low health, pulse expectantly when a boss fight is about to start or cycle through colors during character selection.

Users can also sync up their entire setup to play Razer lighting effects like ‘Breathe’ and ‘Spectrum Cycle’ for a smooth transition of dynamic hues. You’ll feel like you’ve stepped right into the game.

“Nanoleaf’s customers have been eagerly waiting for this latest integration with Razer, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally launch it. We created this integration for the RGB lovers who are passionate about designing their stations, not just for the aesthetics but also for that all immersive experience that takes your game play to the next level.” Gimmy Chu, CEO & Co-Founder of Nanoleaf.

To set up the integration, users will need Razer Synapse with the Chroma Connect module installed and the Nanoleaf Desktop App with Nanoleaf devices paired. From the Nanoleaf Desktop App, devices can be set up in the Entertainment Tab.

Like magic, your desk setup is transformed from a static layout into a fully ambient battlestation bathed with dynamic colorways and intuitive reactions synced up to your gameplay. All games that support Razer Chroma RGB integration (including Apex Legends, Overwatch and over 150 popular games) will automatically sync up with the light panels and Chroma-enabled devices through the new Nanoleaf x Razer Chroma Connect integration.

To compliment the announcement and to give a great idea of what’s possible, check out the video below.