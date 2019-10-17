Nanoleaf extends movies and games beyond the screen with Screen Mirror

Nanoleaf smart lighting products have a brand new trick.. Screen Mirroring. This new feature takes your entertainment beyond the screen.

As you watch the content, the activity is reflected by the colour scheme of your Nanoleaf Light Panels and Nanoleaf Canvas. This takes smart lighting from something you have to set manually, to something that’s dynamic.

If you’re a gamer, your interactive experiences can now transfer not just the screen in front of you, but affect the entire room you’re gaming in. This adds to the immersion as your real-time actions, have illuminating reactions.

Transform Your Entertainment

Nanoleaf’s Screen Mirror has four visual modes to fit different moods and occasions. Choose ‘Match’ mode to amplify an action movie, transporting you from your couch and right into the scene; or try the more subtle ‘Melt’ to subtly transition between sequences when you’re watching an art-house film filled with rich colour palettes.

Customize to Your Mood

Users can personalize their movie and gaming experience even more with layout rotations. Mirror the screen on just one half of your layout for a more toned-down effect playing fewer colours. Or go the opposite route and create dramatic visuals by flipping the mirrored effect upside down for a stunning contrast on your Nanoleaf lighting layout.

Screen Mirror is controllable using the new Nanoleaf Desktop App (beta). You can find the setup guide in the PDF below.

Learn more at www.nanoleaf.me/screenmirror. The Nanoleaf Desktop App is available for download at www.nanoleaf.me/desktopapp.