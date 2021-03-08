Nanoleaf has a strategy to transform Smart Homes. IoT made easy with Thread.

Smart lighting company Nanoleaf has announced plans to integrate Thread into all upcoming products, leading the way for this emerging technology within the smart home industry.

Thread is a new network protocol that allows IoT products like smart lights (including Nanoleaf’s Essentials bulb and light strip) be secure and compatible with devices from other manufacturers into the future.

Today’s smart home promises to simplify our lives, but for many, it actually makes life more complex, often having to manage the technology, rather than have our lives enhanced by it.

Thread has mostly been described as a “low latency mesh network,” which translates to a smart home without delays, dropped connections and an environment where your devices will finally speak the same language.

Devices can now talk to each other in real-time instead of relying on a central location like WiFi or Bluetooth. Threadgroup.org has a great list of products that are certified to work with Thread.

Thread creates a self-reinforcing mesh network, so if your kitchen light loses its connection, your other devices will automatically find a different path to turn on and magically self-heal the entire network without any disruptions.

This all happens in the background in real-time, so for the user, it simply just works.

Lightning-fast speeds and unrivalled reliability with the Thread smart home experience is available right now using Nanoleaf Essentials and HomePod mini. The HomePod mini is the first of many upcoming border routers which is a bit like a hub, but with one key difference: it speaks the universal language of ALL Thread-enabled products.

To get started, you just need one compatible border router for all your Thread-enabled products, rather than multiple hubs from each IoT device manufacturer.

The adoption of the smart home has been slow, with a lot of frustration and questions clouding the market. With Thread, we’re now finally seeing a reason to believe in the smart home. Yet, it’s still veiled in mystery and complications; its story has only been told in the most technical terms which have failed to truly educate its potential to consumers.

Much like the beginning of the world wide web, when broadband emerged to save us from the dark days of dial-up – we’re now entering the golden age of smart home with Thread here to save the day.

“At Nanoleaf, we’re committed to creating unparalleled experiences for the smart home by only making products that deliver the best performance. Unfortunately, existing smart technologies failed to meet our needs in achieving that goal. As soon as Thread was introduced to the market, we knew this was our answer to creating a better smart home. There are inherent drawbacks to Wifi, Bluetooth and Zigbee – however, Thread brings together the best of the three worlds. We would not have launched the Essentials if it was just going to be another Bluetooth or WiFi product. We truly believe that Thread is the future. With Apple, Google and Amazon all behind Thread, it’s only a matter of time before all other smart home product makers follow suit.” Gimmy Chu, CEO & Co-Founder of Nanoleaf.

A Thread-enabled Future

The Essentials are just the beginning. All of Nanoleaf’s upcoming products, including the Essential’s BR30 bulb coming out later this year, will have Thread technology to provide the most reliable smart home experience.

There are a number of Thread-enabled products planned for release in 2021 which will continue to strengthen the Thread ecosystem to create a unified smart home.

Nanoleaf will be at the forefront, developing even more ways for users to access Thread to ensure the smart home becomes the most intelligent it can be in the years to come.

Nanoleaf recently introduced their new range to the Australian market.

These new offerings witness the company move beyond its traditional lighting panels to introduce a more connected home through the form of an A19 Light Bulb and 2M Light Strip.

The Essentials range is available from JB Hi-Fi, Amazon AU, Nanoleaf Australia, Kogan, and KG Electronics.