Nanoleaf opens up Thread support with HomeKit

Thread is a new, modern way for devices to connect and while Apple led on this, other smart home device makers are now coming on board. Nanoleaf, the maker of multiple smart lighting products, has announced it will be supporting the new standard.

Nanoleaf says they are working closely with Apple and the Thread Group and expect a new update to be released in Q1 this year.

When devices use the Thread technology, they form a low latency mesh network between devices to ensure faster connection speeds and eliminate dropped connections. With each additional Thread-enabled product working to expand the network, the Thread ecosystem becomes stronger to provide users with a more seamless smart home experience. This also means you can avoid the hassle of an external hub for smart devices to connect to, common just a couple of years ago, but thankfully are being phased out.

The upcoming update will allow devices like Nanoleaf Shapes, Elements and Lines to work with Thread over HomeKit devices including the Nanoleaf Essentials Bulb & Lightstrip, Apple TV 4K, and multiple Eve products like Thermo, Switch, Energy, Aqua, Weather, and Door and Window Sensor.

As the first company (after Apple), to open up Thread Border Routing to all Thread over HomeKit devices, Nanoleaf leads the way in creating a stronger, faster and much more reliable smart home. This update will also pave the way for Matter over Thread devices from any manufacturer as they come to market.

Nanoleaf is also working closely with the Connectivity Standards Alliance to build support for Matter in Nanoleaf’s current and future lines; Nanoleaf’s first products to be compatible with Matter will be available with the protocol launch in late 2022.

More information at Nanoleaf.