Nanoleaf ‘Touch Actions’ turn your lights into Smart Buttons

Nanoleaf are adding new HomeKit ‘Touch Actions’ to your Canvas light squares, turning them into smart buttons for your entire home. With as little as a single press on a square, you can activate HomeKit Scenes to control any or all of your HomeKit products at once.

This helps speed things up, by eliminate the extra steps of unlocking, swiping and tapping into your phone’s app. To do this, just tap a Canvas square in your layout.

The Easiest Smart Controls, Ever

Nanoleaf’s Touch Actions take wireless control to a new level of freedom, making your smart home commands more accessible than ever before.

A simple tap on your designated ‘Party’ Canvas square can instantly set the right mood without any extra work.

With HomeKit-enabled smart plugs, you can even include non-connected devices in your smart home controls

Single Press, Endless Possibilities

Each Canvas square can be customized for a different occasion, activity or time of day. The square that’s closest to you as you walk into the kitchen each morning?

Set that as your ‘Good Morning’ square to turn on your kettle, turn on the lights and turn down your thermostat to save energy while you’re out of the house.

You get to decide which square does exactly what. Once you’ve decided on the square for each Scene, simply choose an action – single press, double press or long press to set the Scene.

