Nanoleaf’s new smart lighting allows 60 and 90-degree corners

Smart lighting and IOT solutions for the home are certainly nothing new, but it’s great to see company’s like Nanoleaf still moving the industry forward. This week, Nanoleaf announced Lines Squared smart LED light bars with a first-of-its-kind modular design.

Lines Squared give users the ability to connect the sleek back-lit light bars at 90º angles using square Mounting Connectors to create linear or “squared” designs to set up clean lines around door frames and corners or experiment with geometric designs for a statement art piece.

For the first time ever, users can even combine 90º and 60º angles together into one singular Lines layout to explore all of the creative smart lighting possibilities, painting their living spaces, offices, bedrooms and entertainment areas in an ultramodern glow of colour and light.

Nanoleaf Lines feature a full suite of smart controls and automation that empower users to truly customize their home’s lighting. Create unique dynamic scenes in the Nanoleaf App with 16M+ RGBW colour options, upload and download thousands of free Scenes, see your favourite songs come to life with the Rhythm Music Visualizer, create the most immersive entertainment experiences with Screen Mirror, set Schedules for automated lighting throughout the day and much more.

Our exclusive patented LayoutDetect technology allows for lighting Scenes to seamlessly play across your layout, and intuitively recognize when a new light line has been added or rearranged without any interruption to the flow of the animation.

Users can also design and preview their layout before physically setting it up with the app’s Layout Assistant using AR Technology (iOS only), offering full creative freedom for users to create their design exactly the way that they envision it.

Built to be future-proof, Lines Squared also acts as a Thread Border Router, enabling other Thread-enabled smart home devices to operate on the lightning-fast speed of the Thread network. Lines Squared can be controlled via app or voice using the Nanoleaf App and is also compatible with Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings.

The launch of Squared Lines is also joined by the rerelease of the Ultra Black Triangles which were previously a limited edition addition to the range as part of the company’s 10th anniversary. The Ultra Black Panels offer a bold design paired with vibrant RGB, serving as a statement art piece even when turned off.

Accompanied by all-black parts including the Mounting Plates, Power Supply, and Controller for a sleek futuristic aesthetic that elevates entertainment spaces and gaming areas, the panels are all packed with all the features you know and love including Screen Mirror, Rhythm Music Visualiser, Touch, Schedules, and exclusive Connect+ technology.

Price and Availability

Lines Squared is available for pre-order globally on November 7th at go.nanoleaf.me. Lines Squared is available in Starter Kits (4PK) at AUD$229.99 and Expansion Kits (3PK) at AUD$99.99.

The Ultra-Black Panels are also available for pre-order on November 7th exclusively at go.nanoleaf.me. The panels are available in Starter Kits (9PK) for AUD$369.99.



