Today NBN released an update to their project progress and the project is get built, improving Australia’s connectivity and speeds.

NBN Co made an impressive $620 million in revenue (not profit) in the first 3 months of this year. This represents a 53% increase compared to September 30th last year. As an average, the average NBN customer is returning $44.

While the project will take many years to return outright profit to its investors, its crazy the Government plans to sell this amazing, money making asset, one of a very select few the Government now own. Unlike almost every other budget area, the internet and therefore NBN, is something customers will always want and are paying every month for it.

Overall there are now almost 4.4 million activations (different than customers), which has grown by almost 340,000 in the past 3 months, demonstrating the rollout ramp.

What is interesting to note is the number of premesis that could connect is 7.3 million, yet just 4.4 have, which means 2.9 million homes and businesses have the opportunity to connect to faster and often cheaper internet, but haven’t. This needs to be improved upon.