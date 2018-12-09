NBN Co have announced that half a million Australian businesses are now connected to the nbn network. While most of us think about NBN in the framework of our home homes, business adoption is equally important.

Today NBN Co are reducing the price of bundles over the fixed line nbn access network to better meet the demands of Australian businesses.

Under its new ‘Business nbn’ banner, the company will for the first time combine access to high speeds, committed bandwidth and premium service levels in a discounted charge in a move designed to deliver significant savings for retail providers.

The wholesale discount bundles will include:

Wholesale speeds of 50/20Mbps optimised for smaller businesses;

Wholesale speeds of 100/40Mbps with support for multiple phone lines for medium-sized businesses;

Wholesale symmetrical committed speeds of 20/20Mbps and a 100/40Mbps peak information rate; and

Wholesale symmetrical committed speeds of 50/50Mbps and a 250/100Mbps peak information rate for data-intensive and multi-site organisations.

Each of the discount bundles will include a minimum 12 hour enhanced SLA with 24/7 support between NBN Co and retailer as well as bandwidth which incrementally increases with higher bundles.

“We’ve undertaken extensive research with Australian businesses and our service providers which reveals increased service assurance, high speeds and committed bandwidth are the most important factors for businesses connecting to the nbn access network. We recognise some businesses are on nbn powered plans that have not been optimised for their needs. Businesses should speak to their service provider about whether they require high-speeds for cloud applications, committed and symmetrical information rates for audio and video conferencing or increased service assurance for business-critical applications. NBN Co does notset retail prices, however our new wholesale discount bundles are designed to incentivise retailers to offer these business-grade services to improve customer experience on the network. We’re committed to continually working with the industry to invest in our wholesale product and service suite such as our business-grade satellite service, which is due to launch in 2019 and designed to benefit regional and rural organisations.” NBN Co’s Chief Customer Officer for Business, Paul Tyler

To help increase service continuity and reduce interruption for businesses, selected wholesale discount bundles will also include the option to install a subsequent line to test critical applications before connecting to the nbnaccess network.

The company is currently working with industry to implement the discounts, with the aim of releasing them on its fixed line network to service providers from early 2019.

“We are pleased to see an emphasis on enhanced service levels to ensure NBN Co and retailers can work together to provide businesses with the support they require.

Businesses should ensure they educate themselves about what is available to support their needs and we hope that this new initiative will open up the forum for greater discussion around the correct package for usage needs between businesses and their retailer.” Council of Small Businesses of Australia Chief Executive Officer, Peter Strong

“Australian businesses are seeing an explosion of devices connected to the internet in their workplaces which means reliable, pervasive and high-speed connectivity is crucial to support this growth. Our new Emerging Enterprise Technology Study reveals Australian businesses on the nbn access network are expecting to see the number of connected devices on their network increase up to nine times in the next five years so flexible broadband products will help to better meet these needs.” Telsyte’s Managing Director, Foad Fadaghi said:

Example use cases for the wholesale discount bundles:

There are some terms and conditions with the new deals which you can read about on NBN Co’s website.