NDIS will cover solar and batteries for disabled

In an Australian first, custom functionality has been developed by Natural Solar using Sonnen Batteries and will be incorporated alongside solar power into Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA), designed for use by eligible participants of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).



This first move into renewable energy for eligible participants of the NDIS will incorporate a property development in Salisbury, South Australia, followed by the potential for a wider roll-out in developments across the country.

Solar and battery integration into each newly built property will reduce the electricity and household costs of Australian residents with significant disability living in SDA under the NDIS saving residents up to $1,520 per year for each home.











“The move to battery storage is about making an impact for those who truly need the support. Each home will be eligible for sonnenFlat, which will drastically cut the price of power for tenants. Currently, the national annual average cost of power is $2,000 each year. Under this new electricity plan, residents will no longer have to pay for power, and will only outlay a monthly flat administration fee of $40, saving residents

up to $1,520 per year.” Chris Williams, CEO & Founder of Natural Solar.

Natural Solar has also developed custom functionality for these tenants with each battery retaining a minimum of 20% charge at all times. In the event of a blackout or power outage, backup power will be activated, whereby the resident can prioritise household appliances to continue to run in order to avoid disruption.

Australians with disability should have access to the same energy choices in their homes – and that is why I am pleased to see this example of a specialist disability accommodation development using the latest home solar technology…If this delivers more choice and lower prices for Australians with disability, it will bring significant benefits – benefits which can be expected to increase as the technology advances. Paul Fletcher, Minister for Families and Social Services

In the initial development, each two bedroom, one bathroom single-storey accessible home will be fitted with a 10kWh Sonnen Battery Eco including backup power, and a 5.2 kWp solar system with Q-Cell panels. The solar panels will produce power, and the battery will store excess power produced, giving tenants power in how, and when they choose to use their stored power.

