Netgear announces new 4G/5G routers

If you’re looking for a new router this year, then you may want to hold off.

Netgear has just announced the first WiFi 6 mobile wireless router, the Nighthawk 4G LTE WiFi 6 Router (LAX20. The company also announced the NETGEAR 4G LTE Modem (LM1200).

These two new products bring connectivity to households and businesses regardless of location, making them a great option for those in rural or remote locations.

If you live in area with rubbish NBN service, you have alternative method of getting internet into you home and that’s using 4G/LTE connectivity.



The Nighthawk LAX20 router supports advanced WiFi 6 networking technology delivering 1.8Gbps of high-performance WiFi and improved network capacity to handle a greater number of connected devices on the home network.

The new router also serves as an ideal solution for those who need internet access for limited time frames for instances such as a vacation home or short-term rentals.



The 4G LTE wireless capability is also designed for those who need to maintain a consistent high-speed connection when wired broadband is not fast enough, spotty or unavailable.

Having a consistent and reliable internet connection has come to be regarded as a necessity with the surge of online activity due to the massive increase in work from home, distance learning and video streaming for entertainment.

Certified for both AT&T and T-Mobile and other major wireless carriers worldwide, the Nighthawk LAX20 Router provides the peace of mind that you’ll have internet access even during a network outage with its fail-over capability to seamlessly switch over to LTE when needed.

A great solution for families and those who value their network security, the new Nighthawk 4G LTE WiFi 6 Router also comes equipped with NETGEAR Armor for advanced cyber threat protection for the home network and all connected devices.



Get connected easily to strong and reliable internet using a 4G SIM on the LM1200 and connect to a WIFi Router or Mesh solution for internet connectivity throughout your home.

When it comes to the Nighthawk M5 5G Mobile Router, it can be the ideal solution for those who work or learn remotely and can serve as an alternative or backup option for home internet with the gigabit Ethernet port and external antenna ports which allow the home user to improve signal reception.

With the option to connect the M5 Mobile Router to an existing home router, through the 1Gbps Ethernet port, the Nighthawk M5 brings 5G speeds into a home network and it can also be used as a fail-over option for uninterrupted internet.

The router includes a long-lasting lithium-ion battery, which is rated to provide up to 13 hours per charge and can also be removed when used in a stationary location such as a home or office.

Availability

So now the big question of any CES related announcement, how many months do you have to wait to get it? The answer is:

NETGEAR 4G LTE Modem (LM1200) will be available locally from Q3 2021. Price is yet to be unveiled.

The Nighthawk 4G LTE WiFi 6 Router (LAX20) will be available locally from Q1 2021. Price is yet to be unveiled.

The Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router is currently available locally exclusively through Telstra.