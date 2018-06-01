Network Ten to broadcast esports live on ONE

Esports continue to go from strength to strength with gaming well and truly now a spectator sport. Gfinity Esports Australia have announced a partnership with Network Ten to broadcast the 2018 Gfinity Elite Series Australia esports league on free-to-air television, live on ONE. This demonstrates the mainstream appeal of Esports.

This is Network Ten’s first entry into the esports space, with channel ONE set to deliver a live broadcast of all Rocket League matches in the inaugural Gfinity Elite Series Australia. This isn’t a weekend event, instead it runs for five weeks of the regular season, which kicks off this weekend 2-3 June, plus the two weeks of Finals.

Broadcasts run for 3 hours each Sunday, LIVE from 10am to 1pm AEST on ONE, bringing viewers all the action from the Gfinity HOYTS Esports Arena in Sydney’s Moore Park.

CEO of Gfinity Esports Australia, Dominic Remond said,

“We are committed to growing esports in this country and promoting a new level of quality entertainment and professional gameplay, so we are very excited to be taking Gfinity Elite Series Australia to a new, free-to-air television audience. “Network Ten is one of the leading entertainment companies in Australia, with a long tradition of bringing fun and engaging content to viewers, and we’re thrilled that audiences will be able to tune in to watch the live Rocket League matches each Sunday on ONE.”

For more information and to stream online, head to twich.tv/gfinityau.