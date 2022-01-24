New DJI Mavic 3 software updates add long list of new features

Today, DJI released a bunch of new software for their drones, particularly the DJI Mavic 3/CINE drone which I’m currently reviewing. On the aircraft side, we’re talking about v01.00.0500, there’s also a controller update v04.13.0500 and the iOS and Android apps come up to v1.5.8.
These updates deliver a number of important improvements and new features that were promised, but not available at launch. The new Mavic 3 firmware offers a number of key features like QuickShots, QuickTransfer, Panorama mode, and D-Log color assistance. During testing, these were available in the interface, but when users selected them, they were shown a message ‘coming soon’. Thankfully, soon is today and these updates are now available to download and install.
What’s New?
- Added QuickShots including Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Helix, Boomerang, and Asteroid.
- Added Panorama mode, capable of capturing in high resolution.
- Added burst shooting.
- Added digital zoom for normal video mode.
- Added Color Display Assist for D-Log.
- Added 4K/60fps and manual EI adjustment for MasterShots.
- Added QuickTransfer.
- Added zoom and D-Log for FocusTrack when recording video.
- Added support to set RTH altitude for Advanced RTH.
- Added USB mode for Mavic 3 Cine for copying data.
- Optimized accuracy of color correction.
- Increased image sharpness of Tele camera when shooting at high magnification.
- Optimized image area for Timelapse photos.
- Added support to DJI RC Pro to output clean HDMI footage.
- Added support for DJI RC Pro to cache video and download original video to an external SD card.
- Added support to use DJI RC Pro with DJI Air 2S.
- Fixed some minor bugs.
You can read the full release notes at DJI.com and download the updates either directly on the device, or from DJI’s download page.
This is an impressive update given the scale and scope of the lengthy list above. While I’m sure DJI wishes these were available at launch, the reality is, owners didn’t have to wait long for them to arrive and the drone they purchased is now more capable than ever.
For those not familiar with the DJI Mavic 3, it is their flagship camera drone, equipped with a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera to facilitate professional-level photography and videography. It also offers omnidirectional obstacle sensing for a smooth flight experience, a really generous max flight time of 46 minutes, and an insane transmission range of up to 15 km.
I’ll be flying with the new updates this week and detail my experience in my initial impressions post for the Mavic 3 CINE, ahead of a full detailed review shortly.