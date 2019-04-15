New Optus NBN plans throws in a free home phone

Optus has launched 3 new nbn plans and they’re now giving away landlines, a reflection of the consumer shift from home phones to mobiles.

Optus will offer two new nbn Broadband bundle plans which includes a phone line at no extra charge for $85/mth and $99/mth and a Broadband only plan for $85/mth.

I recently helped my parents through their ADSL2 to NBN transition and we had to have the landline discussion. For them, the landline had become a method for spam callers to reach them, as their number was in the White Pages, while their mobiles are not. The result of our converstaion was that they no longer needed the landline phone.

For those that do still have a need, it’s great Optus are offering it for free, but this essentially tells you, like unlimited SMS and MMS, this is not a meaninful profit center for them any longer.

The new plans have unlimited data on Optus’ Speed Pack 3, which delivers 40Mbps typical evening speed (7-11pm) across the new nbn plans.

“We are unveiling our new nbn plans, offering customers fast nbn speeds, with some great features that are perfect for families and data-hungry streamers. As part of these plans, customers will receive an Optus Sport subscription and those who sign up to the $99/mth bundle plan (Min total cost $2475) will also receive a Fetch Mighty set top box and one premium channel pack. All standard, local and national calls, plus calls to Australian mobiles will be included as part of our two broadband bundle plans. The three new plans will offer customers the option to sign up to a month to month contract, giving them the peace of mind to leave their plan at any time if they are not satisfied with the speed or service. These plans will be enhanced by some exciting new Optus nbn customer service initiatives, which ensure customers experience a smooth transition to the nbn . We will be announcing these details soon.” Optus Head of Product, Shawn Van Graan

To find out more information about Optus’ new fixed plans customers can visit the website or head to their local Yes Optus Store.