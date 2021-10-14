New streaming service Flash is dedicated to News nerds, streaming more than 20 sources

Today, Australia got yet another streaming service (because we don’t have enough already). Unlike other offerings like Kayo that focus on sports, Flash focuses on those who live and breathe News from Australia and around the world.

Flash is hoping this will change the way Australians consume news, with this first-of-its-kind live and on-demand news-only streaming service with more than 20 leading global and local news sources.

Flash will help people stay informed and connected, bringing together the widest range of opinions and perspectives from an unrivalled line-up of trusted news sources including Al Jazeera, BBC World News, Bloomberg TV, CNN International, FOX News Channel, France24 and Sky News Australia.

At launch, news sources on Flash include:

Al Jazeera, ausbiz

BBC World News

Bloomberg TV

Bloomberg Quicktake

Channel News Asia

CNBC

CNN International

ET Now

FOX News Channel

FOX SPORTS News

GB News

i24NEWS

France24

news.com.au

NHK World

REA

Russia Today

Sky News Australia

Sky News UK

Sky News Extra

Sky News Weather

Storyful

PeopleTV

Times Now

USA Today

USA Today SportsWire

The Wall Street Journal.

The service is available on phones, tablets, PCs and TVs and costs $8 a month. Flash will include personalisation, allowing users to follow the opinions, topics and news that matter to them and FlashLists, the ability to create and save stories to watch later.

Soon after launch more features will be available including FlashPoint, providing every angle of every story and FlashNav, getting straight to the big moments of stories faster.

“Flash is a game-changer in news media. It will transform the way Australians consume the news that matters to them by bringing together the widest range of local and international live news sources in a single, easy to use, feature-packed service. Flash will deliver greater control and more choice, providing access to the latest, breaking live and on demand news sources that Australians want, when they want it and where they want to watch it – at home, at work or on the go. Flash is the latest product built on the world-class technology platform that streams our fast-growing Kayo Sports and BINGE streaming services to almost two million Australians. It gives us the flexibility to continue to grow our news sources and drive innovation in the way people can consume news.” Flash CEO, Julian Ogrin

Australians can sign up today for their 14-day free trial tomorrow (for new customers) with no lock-in contracts at www.flashnews.com.au.