Next Level Racing Elite Series Racing Sim is next level

Next Level Racing has announced its latest racing sim. The Elite range of premium simulator cockpits and accessories, offers a lineup of products for those serious about racing, looking at you Esports teams, pro racing drivers and enthusiasts.

NLR offer a range of sims to suit everyone from beginners, intermediates to advanced drivers, this new Elite series is definitely land at the high-end. For those sim racers seeking the ultimate in performance, chasing ultimate stability for their racing sim chassis, it is hard to go past this and it looks great at the same time.

“We are pleased to announce our highly anticipated Elite range of aluminium profile cockpits. The elite range is based on our community, virtual and real motorsport industry feedback in the quest to close the gap between virtual and reality.” Hess Ghah, CEO of Next Level Racing

Aluminium profile cockpits offer a level of versatility and quality not found elsewhere. Next Level Racing’s engineers have not only included many bespoke accessories such as the custom height-adjustable feet to the included toolkit that would otherwise be an added option, but have also worked tirelessly to ensure that even the most demanding, perfectionist sim racers will be at home with an Elite cockpit setup.

“Our vision for the Elite range was to innovate and improve functionality, aesthetics, quality, and design to deliver a new standard for how an aluminium profile cockpit really should be.” Hess Ghah, CEO of Next Level Racing

The F-GT Elite Wheel Base Edition, F-GT Front & Side Mount Edition and F-GT iRacing Edition cockpits are built for unparalleled rigidity and adjustability in a sleek, high-quality package.

All F-GT Elite cockpits offer true Formula, GT, hybrid, truck and tank driving positions, with the entire range packed full with premium options and innovative features like the anodized Carbon Grey finish to the bespoke end caps and flex-free NLR Seat Slider and Bracket system.

“In setting this new standard, Next Level Racing, and in particular, our R&D team put countless hours into innovating and custom engineering improvements for the ultimate simulation experience rather than just yet another aluminium cockpit. As well as taking it to the next level it’s exciting for us to be the first company to provide a multi-position aluminium profile cockpit including quick adjustments to adjust between formula, GT, and hybrid racing positions.” Hess Ghah, CEO of Next Level Racing

In addition to the three F-GT Elite cockpit configurations, Next Level Racing is also pleased to introduce an expansive range of Elite series accessories as well as the new Elite ES1 Seat, offering a premium ecosystem for Elite drivers. The Elite ES1 Seat has been designed specifically for sim racing, providing great ergonomic support for the widest range of users in all seating positions. The high-quality PU Foam padding wrapped in racing suede fabric makes the Elite ES1 Seat a premium choice for all sim racers.

The focus on the fine details shines through the range of entire range of Elite accessories, carrying the same anodized Carbon Grey finish on the aluminium profile extrusions, black electro-plated hardware and custom cable management clips as with the rest of the Elite range of products. All accessories and cockpits will be fully compatible with Next Level Racing existing and future motion products, completing the ultimate racing simulator setup.

Price and availability

The Next Level Racing F-GT Elite Wheel Plate Edition* is available from September 2021 through global retailers, including those in Europe (999 Euro VAT included), North America ($999 USD), Australia ($1199 AUD) and UK (899 GBP VAT included). *Frame only pricing.

The Next Level Racing F-GT Elite Front & Side Mount Edition* is available from September 2021 through global retailers, including those in Europe (1099 Euro VAT included), North America ($1099 USD), Australia ($1299 AUD) and UK (999 GBP VAT included). *Frame only pricing.

The Next Level Racing F-GT Elite iRacing Edition* is available from September 2021 through global retailers, including those in Europe (1099 Euro VAT included), North America ($1099 USD), Australia ($1299 AUD) and UK (999 GBP VAT included). The F-GT Elite iRacing Edition also includes a free 12-month subscription to iRacing® for new users. Pricing does not include Seat or electronics. *Frame only pricing.

The Next Level Racing Elite ES1 Simulator Seat* is available from September 2021 through global retailers, including those in Europe (399 Euro VAT included), North America ($399 USD), Australia ($499 AUD) and UK (349 GBP VAT included). *Seat only pricing.

Find out more information on the range of Elite Series products and accessories.