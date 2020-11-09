Next Level Racing GT Lite is foldable simulator at an great price

The newest cockpit from Next Level Racing is the GT Lite, focusing on the entry to mid-level sim racer that wants an enhanced GT racing experience at a very affordable price point.

Similar to the F-GT Lite, is it designed to be adjustable and packed away when not in use. The same manufacturing process has been practiced again to ensure a high quality product for the sim racing community.

The performance and leading features include pre-drilled to hard mount electronics like wheels, gear shifters and pedals to provide a rigid racing experience as well as full adjustability to ensure different size users can find the most comfortable racing position.

The GT Lite is compatible with all significant wheels and pedals and pre-drilled for Logitech, Thrustmaster, Fanatec and supports wheels that have clamping mounting options.

The included Gear Shifter support can be installed on either the left- or right-hand side. With the flight community in mind, the GT Lite is also compatible with the future release of GT Lite/F-GT Lite Flight Pack to be released in Q1 2021.

“The GT Lite is a product we at Next Level Racing are exceptionally excited about. We had great feedback from our customers, and the community on the F-GT Lite and our vision was how can we make a foldable cockpit even more affordable and accessible to new sim racers around the world and those that may not require formula position. At the same time, our clear goal was to bring to the market the best value foldable sim cockpit whilst still maintaining a realistic racing position, comfort, rigidity, adjustability and hard mounting compatibility not only with wheel and pedals, but also gear shifters. We are very proud that with the GT Lite, we were able to deliver not only a great cockpit, but tremendous value. We are also very excited to be introducing two more products as part of our lite series launching in early 2021”. Hess Ghah, CEO of Next Level Racing.

Price and Availability

The Next Level Racing GT Lite Foldable Simulator costs just A$399.00 (GST inc) one of the most affordable sims on the market.

More information at NextLevelRacing.com