Creators of some of the best racing sims on the planet, Next Level Racing have teamed up with Sony to licence a racing cockpit called the Next Level Racing GTtrack PlayStation Edition released today (November the 15th).

In keeping with the PlayStation branding, the red belts are replaced with blue ones. There’s also the PlayStation logo proudly emboldened in the front and rear of the seat, showing your love for the brand.

The GTtrack is the ultimate cockpit for serious sim racers looking for rigidity, complete adjustability and a true race car seating position. The GTtrack was designed with the close feedback of professional drivers and some of the world’s fastest eSports drivers to give you every feature required for serious sim racing.

The complete rigidity of the GTtrack allows it to support direct drive wheels and professional pedal sets as well as being compatible with all major wheel and pedals including Thrustmaster, Logitech and Fanatec.

The GTtrack has all the features included for serious sim racing such as 4 point racing harness, gear shifter and handbrake adaptor, Buttkicker Gamer 2 adaptor, height adjustable rubber feet for the cockpit and the new Next Level Racing Lockable Wheel Castors. These allow you to move it around easily and lock the wheels for serious racing.

The GTtrack is built for motion and the Next Level Racing Motion Platform V3 can be installed in less than 10 minutes for the most immersive racing experience. The GTtrack is also fully compatible with the new Next Level Racing® Traction Plus Motion platform and when combined can offer you the ultimate simulation experience.

You can get serious in the driver’s seat as the Next Level Racing cockpits are also used by professional drivers such as Red Bull Racing’s Mad Mike Whiddett, GTacademy winner Matt Simmons, professional Rally Driver Ricardo Costa Jnr & David Greco.

“I must be honest, when NLR told me they had a new cockpit, so rigid and stable that would support Direct Drive wheels and professional pedals, I did not think that the Cockpit wouldn’t flex at all! Amazing how stiff it feels, feels like a real car’s cockpit, as stiff and secure as it can get. Also, the seating position was just about perfect, amazing job by Next Level Racing! I highly recommend it!” David Greco -Visa Vegas E-Race Finalist and Fastest Lap Award, Senior Can Handling Designer at Codemasters®

Leading features of the Next Level Racing GTtrack PlayStation edition

Officially licenced PlayStation® Special Edition with Playstation® branding and blue seat belt

Designed for professionals and serious sim racers

Steering wheel angle and distance adjustability

Pedal angle and distance adjustability

Gear shifter/handbrake support distance adjustable and can mount left or right side

Pre-drilled for all major brands including Thrustmaster, Logitech and Fanatec

Built with the rigidity required to support direct drive wheels and professional pedal sets

Built with motion in mind – The Next Level Racing® Motion Platform V3 bolts straight on in less than 10 minutes and fully compatible with the Next Level Racing Traction Plus Motion Platform

Reinforced racing seat with rigidity required for high end motion (Doesn’t have the level of flex found in fibreglass simulator seats)

Lockable wheel castors allows complete portability even with the Motion Platform V3 and all electronics installed and still solid during operating with locking feature of wheels

Additional features all included

Adaptor for Buttkicker Gamer 2/other shaker device

4 point racing harness included in PlayStation Blue

Gear Shifter and Handbrake Support (Can also support 2 x Thrustmaster TSS at the same time)

Next Level Racing Lockable Wheel Castors (Not only great for home users but also for commercial users as you can move the GTtrack cockpit with ease including all electronics and Motion Platform V3 attached)

Height adjustable rubber feet (if lockable wheel castors are not used)

What’s in the box

Next Level Racing GTtrack PlayStation frame and seat including dual locking racing seat slider

4 point racing harness in PlayStation blue

Next Level Racing Lockable Wheel Castors

Height adjustable rubber feet

Gear Shifter holder

Handbrake support plate

Buttkicker Gamer 2 adaptor

Screws to hard mount your wheel, shifter and pedals

Instructions for quick and easy assembly

Specifications