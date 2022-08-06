Nico Rosberg takes delivery of the first RIMAC Nevera Electric Hypercar with almost 2000HP

Former F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg has taken delivery of the fastest production car in the world, the RIMAC Nevera. This all-electric Hypercar takes just 1.85 seconds to go from 0-60MPH, and is capable of a top speed of 412km/hr from just a 120kWh battery pack.

The car features 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors and has a range of 550 km (WLTP) but plant the foot and expect a little less.

Rosberg went to RIMAC HQ in Zagreb to pick up the RIMAC Nevera with 1,914HP. This is the first, plate 001 of 150 of the Nevera’s that will be made.

Since life in Formula One, Rosberg has done a lot to progress and promote electric vehicles and renewable energy, with his YouTube channel amassing more than 128 Million views. He also leads a team in the all-electric off-road racing series, Extreme E with Roseberg X Racing (who are currently leading the championship).

Rosberg says the Nevera is his dream hypercar. The car looks amazing, full of carbon fibre, and one of my favourite features is that the car has interior cameras. This may sound strange initially, but as Mate Rimac explains, this is to enable those drivers who take their car to the track, to skip on the GoPro’s, and use the in-built cameras to record the action. When you’re done racing, you simply open the app on your phone and download the footage. There’s also an option to overall the footage with the vehicle telemetry, smart.

To get into the car, you have a choice between a pretty fancy, uniquely designed keyfob, your smartphone app, or using facial recognition from cameras embedded in the B-pillar.

One thing the pair discussed during the handover is future software updates. Something not yet in the vehicle, but is coming soon, is an autonomous track mode to coach you to be a better driver. This will support all the big tracks in Europe, US and Japan and RIMAC is actually sending teams to map those tracks. If you take it to a track it has never seen before, driving a few laps should allow it to map the circuit, and then calculate the optimal line through the corners to produce the best lap time.

Rosberg delved deeper into this topic of the driver coach and asked a great question, how far off is the autonomous driver, from real drivers? The answer was pretty stunning, it can match their best track drivers today. Rimac goes on to explain that this is true only when conditions are perfect. There are a number of factors they’re working on accommodating, particularly degradation of tyres, wet weather, and unexpected events (let’s say a driver ahead of you crashes).

The video goes for 20 minutes and is well worth a watch.

What RIMAC have built here is seriously impressive and for around US $2.4 Million, it’d better be. The performance is ridiculous, even beating Tesla’s Model S Plaid which manages the 0-60MPH sprint in 1.9seconds (it also costs US$140,490, so much cheaper by comparison).

Last November, RIMAC announced they were joining Bugatti Automobiles. The Rimac Group is the major shareholder in Bugatti Rimac with a 55% stake. Founder Mate Rimac retained his shares at 35%, with Porsche at 22%, Hyundai Motor Group doing the same at 11% and other investors at 32%. More recently the company has seen investment from Goldman Sacs and Softbank and the company now has a valuation north of $2 Billion.