Nimbus Data offers largest SSD on the planet – 100TB in 3.5′ form fact

The world’s biggest SSD is now 100TB and that’s simply incredible. The drive comes from Nimbus Data which most of you would never have heard of before. The company is well known for making large, enterprise class storage.

Basically this a drive for your boss, not for you.

Companies like eBay, Apple, DreamWorks, Citrix Systems, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and Walt Disney are all reported to be using products from Nibus Data. These companies have one thing in common, a massive thirst for data and that means they need big, usually fast, storage.

The new 100TB ExaDrive SSD is designed for using in cloud storage, big data, AI, technical computing, and ever-richer digital content demand massive storage capacity and exceptional performance.

You’ll notice there’s no mention of price, that’s because if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.

What is said is the power efficiency achieved by the drive, measured in Power per terabte (PPT), the drive consumes as little as 1/8th the power as other drives and has 3x the capacity of the next closest rival. By comparison, Toshiba and Samsung have 30TB SSD’s, so its fairly incredible Nimbus Data is years ahead of them.

The company is pretty confident with their product, demonstrated by a unlimited write guarantee for 5 years.