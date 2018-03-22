Nintendo cuts price on more than 140 titles

If you own a Nintendo device, then its time to check the eShop for cheaper games. Starting tomorrow, Friday 23rd March and running through Thursday 5th April, more than 140 titles be on sale. The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS family systems and Wii U all have the eShop once the sale goes live tomorrow for full information on the titles included and the discounts on offer.

For Nintendo Switch owners who have yet to make the leap into the frenetic fighting fun of ARMS, now’s the time to grab some Joy-Con and get punching, with ARMS available for 33% less than its regular Nintendo eShop price.

There’s also an ARMS Global Testpunch event will be happening from March 31st at 3:00pm AEDT to April 3rd at 1:59pm AEST, giving everyone with a Nintendo Switch the chance to download a demo version of the game and give it a go – for free!

Other highlights of the Action-Packed Sale on Nintendo Switch include heavy-hitters such as DOOM, L.A. Noire and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim plus multiplayer action galore with the likes of Super Bomberman R, Rocket League and EA SPORTS FIFA 18 – all available at discounts of up to 50%.

Fans who have recently enjoyed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 on Nintendo Switch now have the perfect opportunity to explore the history of those respective series on Nintendo 3DS, with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D and Xenoblade Chronicles 3D on offer. And players hungry for yet more epic adventure on handheld can join the hunt in Monster Hunter Stories, Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate and Monster HunterTM Generations – all available on Nintendo 3DS for up to 50% off their regular eShop price.

It’s also worth remembering that, since early March, Gold Points accumulated via the My Nintendo reward scheme can be spent when purchasing digital games and downloadable content for Nintendo Switch. This applies to games that are on sale too, so for those who already have a stockpile of Gold Points, the Nintendo eShop Action-Packed Sale is a great opportunity to redeem them on them some exciting digital titles.

