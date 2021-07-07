Nintendo Switch coming with a new 7″ OLED screen from October 8th

The Nintendo Switch has been out since 2017 and now 4 years later is getting a refresh. A new flagship model of the Nintendo Switch will feature an OLED display, This is increased in size to 7″ up from the original 6.2″ display, which results in slimmer bezels, making for a more modern appearance.

You’ll be able to get hands-on with the new model from the 8th October and will have a suggested retail price of A$539.95.



The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch console, but that larger OLED screen offers more vivid colours and high contrast. Nintendo have also had a rethink on the kickstand and will now see a more Surface-style kickstand that runs the entire back of the device, far more usable for tabletop mode than the clumsy thin stand on the original.

The new dock offers a wired LAN port for the best online gameplay, with 64GB of internal storage now included. Of course you get onboard speakers that have been enhanced for handheld and tabletop play.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will let users experience enhancements in all three play modes:

TV mode : Place the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) console into the dock to play Nintendo Switch games on the TV. By using the built-in wired LAN port, users can enjoy another way to connect online in TV mode.

: Place the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) console into the dock to play Nintendo Switch games on the TV. By using the built-in wired LAN port, users can enjoy another way to connect online in TV mode. Tabletop mode : Flip the stand on the back of the console and use the console’s screen to play multiplayer games using the two included Joy-Con controllers right out of the box. The wide adjustable stand makes for a solid and sturdy foundation. It also allows players to freely tilt the console with more range on the viewing angle, so it’s easier to see the screen.

: Flip the stand on the back of the console and use the console’s screen to play multiplayer games using the two included Joy-Con controllers right out of the box. The wide adjustable stand makes for a solid and sturdy foundation. It also allows players to freely tilt the console with more range on the viewing angle, so it’s easier to see the screen. Handheld mode: Users can bring the console wherever they go in handheld mode and play local* or online** multiplayer with friends. The 7-inch OLED screen provides vivid colour and high contrast.

When the console launches, it will come in two colour options:

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) white set, which features White Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a white dock.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) neon red/neon blue set, which features Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a black dock.

Like both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility. A Nintendo Switch Carrying Case & Screen Protector set for Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will also be available with a suggested retail price of AU$29.95.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) launches on 8th October, the same day as Metroid Dread, which is a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion and the newest entry in the 2D Metroid saga that kicked off with the original Metroid on NES. With the vibrant OLED screen, embarking on the latest adventure of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran in Metroid Dread will feel even more immersive.

All previously released Joy-Con controllers for Nintendo Switch are compatible with this new model. Additionally, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is compatible with the full library of Nintendo Switch games.