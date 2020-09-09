Nissan celebrates World EV day with 500,000th Nissan Leaf

Today is World EV Day and if you already own an EV, great work! If you haven’t yet joined the growing family of EV owners, then hopefully you’re strongly considering one for your next vehicle purchase.

To coincide with the event, Nissan has announced a major milestone. The company has now produced its 500,000th Nissan LEAF.

The LEAF represents the world’s first mass-market 100% electric car. With half a million LEAF built globally, customers around the world continue to embrace the pioneering zero-emission vehicle.

The milestone was achieved at Nissan’s plant in Sunderland, England, almost a decade after the model first went on sale. The plant has built more than 175,000 LEAF cars since it began producing the model in 2013.

Nissan’s manufacturing facilities in Sunderland continue to craft the LEAF to the highest standards to ensure that every LEAF embodies innovation and excitement, while striving to make advances in sustainable mobility.

The 500,000th LEAF found its happy owner, Maria Jansen, in Norway.

“My husband and I chose to buy a Nissan LEAF back in 2018, and we loved it. We’re very excited to become the proud owners of the 500,000th Nissan LEAF. This car really meets our needs with extended range and enhanced technologies.” Maria Jansen

The LEAF offers customers advanced technologies to enhance safety, comfort and control on the road. These include the award-winning ProPILOT – a “hands-on, eyes-on” system that allows the car to stop, restart and stay centered in its lane – and e-Pedal technology for one-pedal driving.











Paving the way for an electrified future

With more than 14.8 billion clean-air kilometers driven since 20101, LEAF owners around the world have helped prevent more than 2.4 billion kilograms of CO 2 emissions.

During recent lockdowns, air quality improved around the world due to a decrease in CO 2 -emitting activities. In Europe, studies show that 68% of people support measures to prevent a return to previous levels of air pollution2.

“Consumers have seen what cleaner air and reduced noise pollution feel like during lockdowns. Now more than ever, they’re looking to take positive steps towards a more sustainable future and the Nissan LEAF contributes to this efforts.” Helen Perry, head of electric passenger cars and infrastructure at Nissan Europe

Nissan Casting Australia Plant remains critical to global EV production

While the 500,000th LEAF rolled off the factory line in Sunderland, UK, the Nissan Australia Casting Plant (NCAP) continues to produce 2.5 million metal casting per year here in Victoria, including critical components to support Nissan’s global EV production requirements.

Featuring the distinctive kangaroo insignia on each part, the 94,000m2 Dandenong South facility delivers a range of aluminium die-cast components for every Nissan LEAF produced worldwide, including the model’s stator housing.