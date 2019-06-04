Nokia secures 42x 5G partners across the globe

Nokia may be back in the smartphone game, but it’s their infrastructure game is strong. Today Nokia confirmed that is has successfully signed 42 commercial 5G deals with operators around the world.

This impressive number places Nokia in the top position when it comes to the number of deals, supplying equipment to more businesses than any other vendor (of those announced).

While some of the 42 businesses are not disclosed, we know this list contains T-Mobile, Telia Company and Softbank. Nokia’s 5G deals, trials and demos total over 100 5G customer engagements to date.

Since the announcement of the 30th commercial 5G contract at the end of March the company has seen an average of one major contract win each week – with a steady pipeline in place for further agreements.

Nokia’s ability to deliver on crucial network transformation goals has been rewarded by the confidence shown in the company from our existing customers. To date, every 4G customer that has approached Nokia to investigate how the two companies may work together on 5G, has continued on to select Nokia as their vendor.

Nokia believes they will secure a higher share of customers in 5G than they did in 4G.

With an end-to-end portfolio that is unique in the industry, Nokia can work in partnership with operators to deliver “real 5G”. Nokia’s in house 5G mmWave Small Cells and AirScale BTS provide in-building and outdoor coverage, while our Microwave Anyhaul, Cloud native RAN, antennas, and 5G cloud-native core are part of approximately half of our agreements to date.

Early rollouts of 5G have been well publicised in North America, Korea and Europe and Nokia is looking forward to announcing its work with operators in emerging nations and regions such as India and Latin America over the coming months.