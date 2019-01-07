NVIDIA have announced today the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060. This new, more affordable GPU, puts the latest performance architecture, within the reach of tens of millions PC gamers worldwide.

The big news here is that the RTX 2060 GPU can deliver exceptional performance on modern games, with graphics enhanced by ray tracing and AI capabilities.

The RTX 2060 is 60 percent faster on current titles than the prior-generation GTX 1060, NVIDIA’s most popular GPU, and beats the gameplay of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. With Turing’s RT Cores and Tensor Cores, it can run Battlefield V with ray tracing at 60 frames per second.

Ray tracing used to be a rendering technique used by 3D artists that more accurately represented the lighting effects of the real world. The difficulty is that precision was really expensive in terms of compute, so a single frame would take minutes. It really is amazing that in 2019 we’re now talking about an affordable card being able to render ray tracing in 1440p resolution at 60fps, that’s amazing.

The RTX2060 features 1920 CUDA Cores, a base close of 1365MHz boosting up to 1680MHz, 6GB GDDR6 running at 336BG/s. Those are some seriously impressive numbers for a price of this value.

Supporting HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.4a, the card can push a max resolution of 7680×4320 as many as 4 monitors and the card also support USB-C. This is a 2-slot car that measures 228.6mm in length and 112.6mm tall.

If this gets you excited, then the wait isn’t a big one, with the RTX 2060, to be on sale globally from next week (January 15) from every major OEM, system builder and graphics card partner.

In Australia, the RTX 2060 will cost you A$599.00, while in US dollars, it costs just US$349.00. That’s a pretty big Australia tax Nvidia.

“Next-gen gaming starts today for tens of millions of gamers everywhere. Desktop gamers are demanding, and the RTX 2060 sets a new standard — an unbeatable price, extraordinary performance and real-time ray tracing that blurs the distinction between movies and games. This is a great moment for gamers and our industry.” NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang

Power of Turing

The RTX 2060 features a major upgrade of the core streaming ultiprocessor to more efficiently handle the compute-heavy workloads of modern games. It supports concurrent execution of floating point and integer operations, adaptive shading technology and a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor. Modern games can utilise these features to achieve up to 2x the performance of the GTX 1060 GPU.

The RTX 2060 comes equipped with 6GB of GDDR6 memory and 240 Tensor Cores that can deliver 52 teraflops of deep learning horsepower, which can improve gaming performance through a feature known as Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).

DLSS leverages a deep neural network to extract multidimensional features of the rendered scene and intelligently combine details from multiple frames to construct a high-quality final image. The result is a clear, crisp image with similar quality as traditional rendering, but with higher performance.

Battlefield V with DLSS Coming Soon

Electronic Arts and DICE will shortly release an update to Battlefield V that will incorporate DLSS support, as well as additional optimisations for real-time ray tracing. Pairing DLSS with ray tracing allows gamers to get both amazing performance and ray-traced image quality.

Testing with early builds shows that RTX performance with DLSS and ray tracing simultaneously enabled can provide comparable frame rates to playing with ray tracing disabled.

Despite the product announcement only coming today at CES, Asus have already released photos of their RTX2060 product.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 in-game features include:

NVIDIA Highlights — which automatically captures the best gaming moments. Recently released games with Highlights support include: Deuterium Wars, Dirty Bomb, Dying Light: Bad Blood, Europa (Ring of Elysium), Extopia, GRIP, Hitman 2, Insurgency Sandstorm, Justice, Knives Out PC Plus, Lost Ark, Shadow of Tomb Raider, Switchblade and X-Morph: Defense.

NVIDIA Ansel — which lets gamers take stunning in-game photos. Recently released tiles with Ansel support include: Deep Rock Galactic, GRIP, Hitman 2, Insurgency Sandstorm, Ride 3 and Shadow of Tomb Raider. Gamers can share their favourite photos and participate in monthly photo contests on Shot with GeForce.

NVIDIA Freestyle — which lets gamers customise their games’ appearance with post processing technology. The latest filters can convert gameplay or photos into an oil painting or a water colour, or deliver an appearance that’s right out of a movie or a retro 1980’s look.

More information at https://www.nvidia.com/en-au/geforce/graphics-cards/rtx-2060/