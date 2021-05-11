NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series transforms laptops into gaming powerhouses

Nvidia has announced a new wave of GeForce RTX-powered laptops. From the world’s top manufacturers, these deliver the much desired real-time ray tracing and AI-based DLSS to tens of millions more gamers and creators, and these devices start at just US$799 ($1,019.48 +GST).

The platforms, many based on the new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and 3050 Laptop GPUs, bring NVIDIA’s Ampere architecture with dedicated RT and Tensor Cores to the most mainstream audience yet, and expand the number of RTX 30 Series laptops to more than 140.

Nvidia says these chips provide exceptional performance in a thin, sleek design, with some incredible performance claims. The new RTX laptops are twice as fast as previous-generation systems, delivering smooth, 60 frames per second gameplay at 1080p in popular titles such as Minecraft RTX and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

“The latest wave of laptops provides the perfect opportunity to upgrade, particularly for gamers and creators with older laptops who want to experience the magic of RTX. There are now five times more RTX 30 Series gaming laptops that are thinner than 18mm compared with previous-generation RTX systems, delivering ground-breaking performance with very sleek and portable designs.” Mark Aevermann, director of product management for laptops at NVIDIA.

NVIDIA DLSS – The Laptop Game Changer

Laptop owners, who typically upgrade after about four years of use, can see enormous performance gains with the newest GeForce RTX 3050-class Laptop GPUs. With NVIDIA DLSS, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptops are also up to 2x faster than previous-generation systems.

Only GeForce RTX GPUs feature specialised Tensor Cores that power DLSS, which is now available in more than 40 AAA titles and indie game hits, with recent additions such as Outriders, Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT and Mortal Shell.

Additionally, creators can experience DLSS acceleration in applications such as D5 Render, SheenCity Mars and NVIDIA Omniverse, which enable artists to visualise their designs in real-time instead of waiting for ray-traced scenes to finish rendering.

“Consumers are spending more time than ever on laptops — PC gamers, creators and students are all driving demand for massive improvements in graphics horsepower and AI-accelerated applications. Laptop manufacturers are responding to this market momentum by designing thinner, higher-performing models to meet the

various needs of consumers — it’s no wonder NVIDIA GPUs are powering so many new designs.” Bob O’Donnell, president and chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

NVIDIA Reflex Brings Low-Latency Esports to Laptops

For those who enjoy competitive games, new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptops can deliver 144+ FPS and sub-25ms system latency in titles such as Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege and Valorant, thanks to the NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency mode.

7 out of the top 10 competitive shooter games have NVIDIA Reflex support, which allows gamers to achieve lower system latency so they can play their absolute best. NVIDIA Reflex is also supported across the entire RTX 30 Series line-up.

New AI Effects for Video Conferencing and Livestreaming in NVIDIA Broadcast

All RTX 30 Series laptops include support for NVIDIA Broadcast, an app that transforms laptops into a home studio. This has now been improved with new AI effects, room echo removal and video noise removal, and updated the audio noise removal to eliminate sounds from cats, dogs and insects.

These effects, together with the previously released virtual background and auto frame, can now be stacked to provide more control and quality over audio and video.

New NVIDIA Studio Laptops

RTX-based Studio laptops are designed for creators to meet their demands for performance and reliability. Newly unveiled NVIDIA Studio laptops equipped with RTX 30 Series GPUs now render creative and professional apps up to 2x faster than the previous generation.

Video editors can work with 8K RAW footage, use AI to simplify workflows and reduce encode times by up to 75%. Additionally, artists can take advantage of up to 16GB of graphics memory to work with huge assets or multiple apps simultaneously for increased productivity and efficiency.

Availability

The new GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops, including GeForce RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060, are available starting today from the world’s top manufacturers, including Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI and Razer. RTX 3050 Ti and 3050-based laptops will be available this summer.

GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops will also be available from local OEMs and system builders, including Aftershock, CyberPower PC, Digital Storm, Eluktronics, Falcon NW, Hasee, Maingear, Mechrevo, Mouse, Origin PC, PC Specialist, Scan, Schenker, Terrans Force, Thunderobot and XOTIC PC. Pricing, configurations and availability will vary among regions and partners.