Nvidia Shield TV is coming to Australia next month for A$249.00

Nvidia is best known for making graphics chips, but a few years ago, they had an idea to make a gaming console. After being out in the US for some time, its now officially coming to Australia and New Zealand. Naturally being a gaming orientated company, the Shield is powered by Nvidia technology, that technology enables experiences like game streaming.

With NVIDIA GameStream technology (and a decent NBN connection), you get super smooth, ultra-low latency streaming technology. The pitch to gamers is that you can get out of the spare bedroom and disconnect from your PC gaming rig, casting the library of games to SHIELD in vibrant 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second. Direct access to Steam Big Picture mode opens up a massive library of Steam titles.

This means some of the most popular games like Fortnite, The Crew 2 and Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition can now be played on the big screen, without the full cost of an Xbox One.

The Shield powers hundreds of Android games, with classic experiences like Borderlands, Doom, Grand Theft Auto, Metal Gear, Resident Evil, Shadowgun, and Tomb Raider.

Head of consumer products division ANZ at NVIDIA, Greg Arthurton said,

“The past five years have seen Australian’s viewing habits change dramatically. The stars have aligned with the rise of on-demand television, growing 4K TV adoption, and an increase in 4K content from app providers, making it the right time to bring SHIELD to market.”

The device isn’t just for games, instead its turns your dumb TV into a Smart TV, or your Smart TV into a smarter TV. Featuring 4K HDR support, the SHIELD delivers a smooth and responsive experience. With top apps like Stan, Amazon Video, Netflix and YouTube in 4K, SHIELD offers the largest, most open catalogue of media in stunning Ultra High-Definition.

General manager of SHIELD at NVIDIA, Ali Kani said,

SHIELD TV combines upgraded performance, 4K HDR entertainment and GeForce GTX gaming to deliver an incredible streaming media device. We received countless inquiries from the Australian market dating back to when SHIELD first launched, and we can’t wait to meet the demands of our most passionate fans.”

Based on Android TV, SHIELD is an open platform media streaming device. It taps into Google’s industry leading search capabilities, connects to your library of entertainment with Google Play Movies & TV, and provides access to the Google Play Store for Stan, tenplay, 7 Plus and a near endless supply of apps and games. With Google Cast technology built-in, SHIELD helps you access even more apps, including 9 Now and ABC iview, to cast your favourite shows, movies, music and pictures from your smartphone, tablet or Chrome device.

Pricing and Availability

SHIELD TV will be available in July and come bundled either with a remote, or with a game controller and remote – starting at A$249 in Australia. In the US, the Shield costs US$199.00, this translates to A$269.68 as the dollar stands today and that’s before GST gets added, so Australia for once, is actually cheaper, nice work Nvidia. Optional accessories include additional controllers and a vertical stand.

It will be available on the SHIELD website and from local computer technology resellers including: PC Case Gear, Umart, Mwave, Centrecom, Scorptec, PLE Computers, JW Computers, Austin Computers, and Computer Alliance in Australia, and PB Technologies, Computer Lounge and Playtech in New Zealand. SHIELD will also be available across select EB Games stores within Australia.