Nvidia’s partnering with ACER, ASUS and HP for 65″ BFGDs.

Nvidia are teaming up with the likes of ACER, ASUS and HP to ship gaming display that are a massive 65″. Known as BFGD’s or Big Format Gaming Displays, these run 4K at 120Hz, have G-SYNC technology, HDR with 1000 nit peak brightness, and an integrated NVIDIA SHIELD, giving you instant access to Netflix, Amazon Video and YouTube at 4K, NVIDIA GameStream, Android games and apps, and much more.

This addresses one of the biggest compromises gamers have had to make in going up in screen size. Typically you want the largest, most immersive screen to game on, but before now, when you increase the size, you go down in tech specs, having to make compromises on the feature list.

This has been a more than 2 year project with display maker AU Optronics which will sell the panels to the hardware companies to retail to consumers. The 65″ 4K 120Hz G-SYNC HDR displays will have around a quarter of the input latency of a traditional 4K TV. These lightning-fast response times are married with 1000 nit peak brightness, full array direct backlights, Quantum Dot Enhancement Films, and DCI-P3 cinema-quality color gamuts, which should add up to one hell of an awesome gaming experience.

In practice, all this tech ensures your gun fires instantly in PUBG when facing down a foe, that movement is clear and free of blur, that there’s no tearing or stuttering when playing, and that the action shown is at the highest levels of detail possible when you play with a suitably-powerful graphics card (Nvidia recommends a GTX1080 Ti).

Nvidia Shield built-in

When you need a break from gaming, these displays will perform well as a streaming device, with NVIDIA SHIELD built right in. This device, has typically been available as a separate box, but is now just an app that lets you access 4K HDR video from IPTV apps like Amazon, HBO, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube as well as many other key channels. If you’re into streamin, there’s also Plex and Kodi support and for those looking for some more casual gaming, its also possible to run some Android games and exclusive conversions of classic titles, such as Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3. If all that wasn’t enough, this display is also capable of running Nvidia’s streaming service, GeForce NOW and GameStream. Nope the feature list of the BFGD doesn’t stop there, crazy I know, it also has (like most things at CES) Google Assistant built-in, so basically you just yell at the screen and cool stuff happens.

Look for the release of Big Format Gaming Displays later this year from ACER, ASUS and HP.