Oculus Go is a more portable, cable-free version of the Rift

If you’re really into Virtual Reality, chances are you already have an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. If you’re less into VR, but want to try it out, you may have a GearVR or Google Daydream headset and if you’re really cheap, you’ll have a Google Cardboard. Today Facebook-owned Oculus introduced their cable-free headset, known as the Oculus Go.

While it ditches the cables, the headset doesn’t significantly move the industry forward in terms of quality, something long overdue. The Oculus Go uses a fast-switch LCD display running a 2560 x 1440 resolution at a refresh rate of 60Hz or 72Hz. Contrast this to the Rift that features an OLED display running at 1080 x 1200 pixels per eye. The combined resolution of 2160 x 1200 importantly runs at a faster 90Hz, giving developers more headroom for complex simulations.

The Rift Go does come with a controller, and built-in speakers. Oculus has done a good job at offering more than 1,000 apps, games and experiences at launch.

To access that content and to install apps on the Go, you can use the companion mobile app, available for iOS and Android. Use it to download and discover the latest VR games, apps and experiences, even when you aren’t in VR. Simply connect your Oculus Go and phone to configure and customise your device.

Available in two sizes, 32GB and 64GB, it costs US$239.00 and US$289 respectively, Oculus’ first standalone headset is available globally today.

