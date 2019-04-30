Oculus Quest and Rift S now available for pre-order.

Overnight Oculus announced that their 2 new VR headsets, the Oculus Quest and the Oculus Rift S are now available for pre-order.
The Oculus Quest ditches the wires and is Oculus’ first all-in-one VR headset. This features cameras and sensors on the outside of the display to track your motion controllers and provide you the freedom to achive room-scale VR.
If you’re after the best quality experience, the new Oculus Rift S has reduced screen door effect, although it’s perhaps not the generation leap in terms of quality that many were expecting.
Either way, the new VR headsets are available now from Oculus with free shipping. The Oculus Quest costs A$649 for the 64GB model, while the 128GB version is A$799.
If you have a PC and are after the Oculus Rift S, it’ll also cost A$649.00.
More information and pre-order from https://www.oculus.com/