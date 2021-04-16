OlliOlli World is a new skateboarding action-platformer, launching this summer

OlliOlli World is a brand new skateboarding action-platformer that’s bursting with personality. Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radland, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick, and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana.

Private Division and Roll7 today announced that OlliOlli World will launch this summer digitally for the PlayStation5 and PlayStation4 system, the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch system.

Radland and its dwellers are delightfully weird and crafted with an outstanding, inimitable art style. In OlliOlli World players can customise character’s looks, tricks, and style before they explore levels with multiple paths, discovering all the hidden secrets of this gorgeous skate utopia.

Super tight controls combined with a highly-refined gameplay experience have always been pillars of OlliOlli. But now with OlliOlli World, the platformer ensures new players can enjoy the deep combo system and everything the game has to offer, while pros can really prove their skills, and master a vast number of moves with access to millions of unique levels in the game’s sandbox mode. Players can also compete against similarly skilled rivals around the globe in player leagues.

“We couldn’t be happier to finally bring the vision we’ve always had for the OlliOlli series to life with this ambitious new evolution. We wanted to embrace the weird, wonderful, and diverse side of skateboarding culture with a game that’s all about going on a road trip with your friends, finding crazy spots, pulling mad tricks, and most of all, skating everything in sight!” Simon Bennett, Co-CEO at Roll7.

Key Features:

Welcome to Radland!: Take a trip across a lush skateboarding utopia that is filled to the brim with eccentric characters and vibrant locations that are begging to be explored. Find your grind in Inflatable Alley or blaze down Los Vulgas to discover new paths, fresh side quests, rad rewards, and epic trick opportunities. All perfectly complemented by a hand-picked compilation of IDM and Electronica tracks.

Play at your level: Super tight controls combine with highly refined gameplay to ensure a silky smooth ride. Not a Pro? Don’t worry – OlliOlli World welcomes you with open arms, allowing new players to tear down streets and pull off sick method grabs without fear of faceplanting the curb. Think you’ve got what it takes? Achieve mastery through millions of unique levels in sandbox mode or compete against rivals around the globe in leagues with a hugely deep combo system with over 100 moves to master and combine in your battle for the highest score.

Freedom of expression: Cruise through Radland’s epic skate-haven and prove your skills to unlock special rewards that let you customize your character’s looks, tricks and style. Want to skate in your flip flops… go for it. Want to wear a bumble bee onesie …ok then… no judgement. In OlliOlli World as long as you’re on board anything goes!

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Roll7 to push the OlliOlli series forward with a spectacular new art direction while staying true to its signature flow-state gameplay. Flow-state is achieved through that perfect equilibrium of focus and relaxation – OlliOlli World boosts this unique feeling to unreached heights through an intuitive concept and perfected, ultra-tight controls.” Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Private Division.

OlliOlli World will launch digitally this summer during Take-Two’s fiscal year 2022 on PlayStation5 and PlayStation4 systems, the Xbox Series XIS and Xbox One consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch system.