Oppo’s new A5 5G offers a 5 year battery for just A$299

Oppo has just launched its new A5 5G in Australia, a device that looks to redefine what we should expect from a budget-friendly smartphone. For just A$299, Oppo is packing in features usually reserved for more expensive models, with a clear focus on durability and battery life.

The phone joins the recently released A5 Pro 5G, rounding out the new A5 Series for Aussie consumers.

“Our entry-level A Series has always been a favourite among Australians, and the OPPO A5 Series takes that to the next level. We’ve engineered the A5 5G with the features customers need most, long-lasting battery life, enhanced durability, and cutting-edge AI technology, all at a price that makes high performance accessible to everyone.” – Michael Tran, OPPO Australia’s Managing Director.

A battery that just keeps going

The headline feature is undoubtedly the colossal 6,000mAh battery, a significant increase in capacity for this price point. Oppo claims this is good for over 18 hours of YouTube streaming, 22.4 hours of voice calls with the screen off, or more than 508 hours on standby.

Beyond just a single charge, Oppo is guaranteeing the battery’s longevity with a promised five-year lifespan. The company states the battery will retain over 80% of its capacity after 1,700 charge cycles, which is impressive for any phone, let alone one costing A$299.

Built for the real world

Oppo is making a bold statement on durability with the A5 5G, giving it an IP65 water and dust resistance rating. This means it’s protected from more than just a light splash, ready for unexpected downpours or a dusty worksite.

To back this up, the phone also features certified Military-Grade Shock Resistance and a screen made from double-tempered glass. Oppo claims this offers 160% greater drop protection than the previous generation, which should provide some serious peace of mind.

Key features

Fast charging

When you do need to top up, the included 45W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge will get you to 50% in just 37 minutes. A full charge from empty takes a respectable 84 minutes.

Bright display and loud audio

The 6.67-inch display is an ultra-bright LCD panel that can reach up to 1,000 nits, making it usable even in direct sunlight. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations, paired with an Ultra Volume Mode that boosts the speaker up to 300%.

Capable cameras

The camera setup is led by a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, supported by a 2MP Depth Camera and an 8MP Front Camera. The real smarts come from AI-powered tools like AI Eraser 2.0, which can remove unwanted objects from your photos.

Smart software

Running on ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15, the phone includes Google’s Gemini AI assistant. Oppo has also included its Trinity Engine, a system-level technology designed to keep the phone running smoothly for longer, backed by a 36-month Fluency Protection certification.

Under the hood, the A5 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Mobile Platform, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can also expand the RAM virtually to help with multitasking.

The phone continues Oppo’s trend of slim and light designs, measuring just 7.99mm thick and weighing 194g. It’s available in two colourways, Aurora Green and Mist White.

The OPPO A5 5G is available for RRP A$299 from today at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, and OPPO Australia’s official online store.

For more information, head to https://www.oppo.com/au/