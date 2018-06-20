Oppo’s notch solution is the best yet, the Find X slides

This year the design direction of mobile phones is to remove the bezels and everyone’s tripping over themselves to deliver a face full of glass. Today OPPO launched the OPPO Find X at the Louvre Museum in Paris. This has perhaps the best solution to the notch that we’ve see so far. The phone simple slides to reveal the camera when you need it.

The Find series has brought many industry firsts to market, from rotating cameras to fast flash charging technology. The Find X continues this trend and features a number of new innovations including a new smartphone design, improved 3D camera technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) performance enhancements. Together, these technologies bring smartphone user experience to a new level.

Executive Director at OPPO Australia, Michael Tran said,

We’re excited to be announcing our latest device in the OPPO Find Series and we look forward to bringing it to the Australian market. The device will be sure to challenge what Aussie consumers think is possible with a smartphone. OPPO’s relentless efforts in creating smartphones that push the boundaries led to the creation of the Find Series. The Find X continues this trend and has delivered new innovations that will resonate with Aussie consumers and challenge the status quo in the Australian smartphone market.

Stealth 3D Cameras Ups OPPOs Selfie Game

The Find X uses an innovative sliding structure that completely disguises the cameras within the body of the phone. The Find X sports a 25-megapixel front camera and 16MP+20MP dual rear cameras. Additionally a 3D Structured light module is included, which can project 15,000 dots to build a precise and complete 3D model of a user’s face, with millimeter-level accuracy.

This has helped to further improve OPPO’s selfie game. The Find X introduces 3D Smart Selfie Capture. Based on the 3D model of a user’s face, AI technology intelligently analyzes facial characteristics such as face shapes and features, providing suggestions to make faces look more natural and realistic.

Moreover, OPPO Find X makes it easier to take high quality photos. With the assistance of AI Scene Recognition, it intelligently identifies scenes and objects while optimizing the image. It supports over 20 scenarios of photography and over 800 scenario combinations including snow, food, pets, and so on.

3D Facial Recognition

Not only do the 3D cameras help users take better photos, but its built-in facial recognition technology has a higher level of security than fingerprint identification. The false acceptance rate of fingerprint recognition is 1/50,000, while the false acceptance rate of 3D Face Recognition is 1/1,000,000.

3D facial recognition not only makes unlocking safer but also more convenient, while also offering support for mobile payments. OPPO has now made it possible to pay through facial recognition, with Alibaba’s Alipay, making Find X the first Android phone to support payment through facial recognition.



A Panoramic and Unified Design

The Find X introduces a unique and beautiful Panoramic Arc Screen, an all-screen display with no compromises. OPPO used COP flexible screen packing technology in the Find X bringing the visual screen ratio to 93.8%. With the front almost all-screen, the Find X and its panoramic screen brings the user an unprecedented visual experience, whilst offering an elegant look and feel.

The new device will come in two gradient colour combinations — Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue. The Multifaceted Colour Process used by OPPO realises a perfect blend of gradient design with a 3D arc on the rear. In the light, the Find X shines, presenting a colorful effect that changes with your surroundings.

Exploring Intelligence: ColorOS 5.1 AI System

Based on Android 8.1, OPPO ColorOS 5.1 is deeply integrated with the AIE engine of the Snapdragon 845 mobile platform. The AI capability of this arrangement helps ColorOS 5.1 understand user needs better than ever before.

As the third generation of Qualcomm Mobile AI Platform, Snapdragon 845 mobile platform is engineered with every forward-looking feature, including camera, gaming, an intelligent personal assistant and advanced vault-like security. With the brand new Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP, enhanced CPU and GPU, Snapdragon 845 mobile platform is stronger, faster and smarter than ever before.

OPPO Find X features the built-in Google Assistant and the smart low-power-consumption MIC with DSP module. This means OPPO Find X can not only identify the magnitude of ambient noise intelligently but can also adjust the performance automatically to ensure high activation success rate for Google Assistant.

OPPO Find X Meets Automobili Lamborghini Edition – Introduces Super VOOC

OPPO has also today announced a three-year exclusive global strategic partnership with world top supercar brand Automobili Lamborghini at the Product Launch. In the OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, features have been specifically designed to embody the look of a Lamborghini sports car. This includes the carbon fiber texture which covers the phone body, the 3D engraved logo, and the woven pattern of the charging cable inspired by the V12 ignition coil design, to name a few.

The limited edition device also has super fast charging, as it introduces OPPO’s unique charging technology Super VOOC flash charge. Super VOOC enables the charge power of mobile phone to exceed 50W for the first time and charges the phone to 100 per cent in just 35 minutes.

Specs and more details

3D Cameras

The Find X uses an innovative sliding structure that completely disguises the cameras within the body of the phone

When not in use, the cameras are hidden, providing a sleek and uniform exterior

When activated, the camera opens automatically for unlocking and photographing

OPPO’s product team has carried out strict testing on the sliding structure, while it can sense the falling distance and get hidden within the phone, which balance the art design and using durability

The 3D structured light module includes: flood illuminator, infrared camera, proximity sensor, dot projector, receiver and RGB camera

Smart Selfie Capture

With high-precision facial data captured and complemented by the 25MP front-facing camera, Find X introduces 3D Smart Selfie Capture

Precise face recognition enables Find X to simulate various lighting effects on a human face, so portraiture lighting is enabled even for a selfie

Various lighting effects are supported including; feature light highlighting the contour of human face, bi-color light that simulates the classic red-blue color of neon, and rim light that brightens the skin color and makes the contour more vivid

OPPO Find X also provides the solution for backlight photography. The real-time pixel-level graded exposure technology, Sensor HDR 2.0, makes the subject and background more distinct when taking a selfie. This technology maintains the preview effect simultaneously with the final image meaning what you see is what you get.

3D Omoji

With the Find X, you can choose any interesting images to make Omojis or generate your cartoon avatar, and then create video or GIF Emojis

Now, you can use them in any chat app and chat with friends using your own Omojis

Performance

Snapdragon 845

8GB RAM / 256GB ROM

3730mAh

VOOC Flash Charging

Design

6.42 inches

Panoramic Arc Screen

19.5:9 Panoramic view

93.8% screen ratio

Pricing & Availability

Pricing and availability is to be confirmed for Australia.

For more Find X information, please visit: http://www.oppo.com/en/smartphone-find_x