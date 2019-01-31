Optus 5G: 47 sites by March, 1200 sites by March 2020, unlimited data for $70pm

5G is coming and today Optus was the first with actual 5G plan pricing details in Australia. The new crazy fast 5G network is being rolled out now and by March this year (just over a month from now), they’ll have 47 5G-enabled sites.

Fast forward a year from now and Optus say they’ll have 1200 sites that are 5G enabled across Australia. So with the extra speed what can you do?

You’re ability to do things on 5G is significantly impacted by the amount of data you have on your plan. How’s unlimited? Yep for just A$70 per month, Optus will connect your home to 5G (new router required), that’ll be at 50Mbps. That’s not absolutely a minimum guarentee, but you should be able to expect close to that and in many locations, up to 200Mbps.

Right now you’re thinking about the NBN and yes, it now has serious competition.

This is an historic day for Optus as we begin our exciting 5G journey with the announcement of Optus’ 5G Home Broadband service.



We will have more 5G sites going live across Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth and Sydney over the coming months giving a select group of customers the chance to get their hands on our 5G Home Broadband devices in areas of selected suburbs. Whether its bingeing on your favourite series in 4K, taking on a crafty Fortnite opponent, streaming your favourite Party mix on Spotify or live streaming the latest Premier League match – Optus 5G Home Broadband is designed to deliver customers a great, multi-platform experience. And it is only just the start. Optus Chief Executive Allen Lew said.

5G Roll-Out schedule



Optus plans to deliver 5G sites across the ACT, Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia by March 2020.

“We currently have three live in-network 5G cells, but we will be turbo-charging our roll-out over the next 12 months to deliver 5G cells on the Optus Mobile Network across Australia with the goal of putting this exciting technology into the hands of our customers as soon as possible. We will continue to adopt a multi-vendor approach to our network technology infrastructure that will drive innovation and competition, which is critical to Optus’ DNA. Mr Lew said.

Optus’ multi-year 5G network build would include upgrading and adding new mobile sites while densifying the network with innovative small cell solutions to increase capacity and speed in highly populated inner-city locations.

The 1,200 sites will include residential locations and other key customer hotspots surrounding airports, train stations, sports stadiums and CBD locations.

Expressions of Interest

Optus has opened expressions of interest today allowing customers to register their interest in selected suburbs to be among the first to experience 5G in Australia.

Customers simply need to visit www.optus.com.au/5G and enter their suburb to check eligibility for the first phase of Optus 5G Home Broadband.

The first 50 Optus 5G sites will cover 60 suburbs, with expressions of interest areas including:

ACT: 9 suburbs RUSSELL MANUKA*(now live) CAMPBELL WEETANGERA DICKSON*(now live) MITCHELL FRANKLIN HARRISON WANNIASSA

NSW: 22 suburbs BIDWELL WARWICK FARM ST JOHNS PARK BONNYRIGG TASCOTT NIAGARA PARK SPRINGFIELD YATTALUNGA WOY WOY BAY PHEGANS BAY KOOLEWONG DALEYS POINT GLENDENNING*(now live) ST HUBERTS ISLAND RICHMOND LOWLANDS SHALVEY LETHBRIDGE PARK BLACKETT EMERTON DHARRUK MINCHINBURY TREGEAR

QLD: 13 suburbs CLAYFIELD NEWMARKET AUCHENFLOWER KENMORE KENMORE HILLS MACGREGOR CAMIRA GOODNA BROOKWATER BELLBIRD PARK GAILES KALLANGUR BURPENGARY

SA: 3 suburbs TROTT PARK REYNELLA EAST OLD REYNELLA